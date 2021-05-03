Stirling Bull Sales: Beef Shorthorn tops the sale at 10,000gn

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Beef Shorthorn bull topped the May instalment of the Stirling Bull Sales when it went under the hammer for 10,000gn.

The sales, held under strict Covid-19 rules by United Auctions at its base in Stirling, attracted a select entry of Beef Shorthorn bulls with seven selling to average £5,070 – this is up £2,039.50 on last year’s sale.

The sale topper was rising two-year-old bull Coxhill Napoleon from Lucinda Townsend’s Coxhill herd based at Coxhill Farm, Moffat. By Ballylinney Glenn, and out of Ballylinney Miss Ramsden, he sold to Aucheneck Estates, Killearn, by Glasgow.

Next best at 5,000gn was another entry from the Coxhill herd – June 2019-born Coxhill Neptune, by Millerston Kasper. He sold to J Macadam, Callendoune Farm, Helensburgh.

Other leading Beef Shorthorn prices included 4,000gn twice.

First at this price, selling to the Scottish Government’s bull stud at Knocknagael, near Inverness, was Knowehead Nomad, by Nearhouse Kane, from the Redpaths at Knowehead Farm, Kilry, Alyth.

The other, also selling to the Scottish Government’s bull stud, was Langalbuinoch Navigator, by Langalbuinoch Lord. He was put forward by the McAlisters at Langalbuinoch Farm, Kingarth, Isle of Bute.

Aberdeen-Angus

Meanwhile, Aberdeen-Angus bulls sold to a top price of 7,200gn and 22 sold to average £5,245 – this is £299.50 more than last year.

The sale leader was two-year-old Cardona Jewel Eric from Scotbeef owner Robert Galloway, who runs the Cardona herd at Cardona Doune. An AI son of Rawburn Boss, and out of Cardona Jeweliot Erica, he sold to W Mitchell & Sons Ltd, Hazelside, Douglas, Lanark.

Next best at 7,000gn was an entry from Methven breeders Richard and Carol Rettie who run the Retties herd at Craigend Farm.

This was Weeton Equinox – an April 2019-born embryo transfer (ET) son of Netherallan Peter Pershore and out of the 32,000gn Blelack Eyrie. He sold to G M Mitchell & Son, Fernie Mill, c/o Hilton of Carslogie, Cupar.

Other leading prices included 6,500gn for June 2019-born Tonley Pokemon, by Tonley Plato, from the Wattie family’s Tonley herd at Mains of Tonley, Alford. He sold to Powys farmer Carl Thomas.

Thereafter, two Aberdeen-Angus bulls sold for 5,800gn.

First at this price, selling to Liam Muir, Upper Onston, Stenness, Orkney, was Galcantray Dunkirk, by Weeton Mr Edgar. He was put forward by Nairn breeder David Walker, who runs the Galcantray herd at Galcantray Farm, Cawdor.

The other was Keirsbeath Pathfinder, by the 17,000gn Linton Gilbertines President, from Dunfermline breeder Caroline Orr. He sold to J R McKay & Son, Broughton Mains, Sorbie, Newton Stewart.

The sales also featured consignments of Charolais and Simmental bulls, which topped at 9,500gn.