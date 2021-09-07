Scottish farmers to receive their share of £275m in support payments

Scottish farmers and crofters will start receiving their share of £275.80 million of support payments this week.

Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon, said 2021 National Basic Payment Support Scheme payments to more than 11,000 eligible farmers and crofters will begin arriving in bank accounts from Wednesday September 8.

She said the support scheme, which launched last month, offers eligible producers up to 95% of their 2021 Common Agricultural Policy (Cap) Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and Green payments, to a maximum amount of £133,638.

“This is the first year that farmers and crofters have been able to accept their loan offer online and doing it this way is the quickest and easiest way for them to get their payments,” added Ms Gougeon.

She said the option for farmers to accept their offers for support via the scheme had been a great success with more than 70% of those eligible for support opting to sign up for the scheme online.

“We want to make sure all of our farmers and crofters receive their payments as soon as possible and the money will be landing in eligible accounts now, with payments continuing to be made on a regular basis,” added Ms Gougeon.

“We have noticed that a small number of people applying by paper are not supplying the correct information which is causing delays in them receiving their payment.”