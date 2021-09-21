Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Business / Farming

North Country Cheviot rams sell to £6,000 at Quoybrae

By Bardnaclavan Blacksmith topped the sale at £6,000.
September 21, 2021, 11:45 am
Jonnie Campbell with the Champion - Bardnaclavan Blacksmith - £6000. Picture by Angus Mackay. Gemma Mackie to arrange payment.
Jonnie Campbell with the Champion - Bardnaclavan Blacksmith - £6000. Picture by Angus Mackay. Gemma Mackie to arrange payment.

North Country Cheviot rams sold to a top of £6,000 at Aberdeen and Northern Marts‘ Caithness Livestock Centre in Quoybrae.

Averages were up at the annual sale of rams, with 74 selling to average £1,122.43 – up £124.84 on the year.

The sale topper was the overall champion from the pre-sale show – an entry from Johnnie Campbell, Bardnaclavan, Bridge of Westfield, Thurso.

The shearling named Bardnaclavan Blacksmith is by Wester Tamnavluin, and sold to Andrew Polson, Glenfinnan, Findon, Aberdeenshire.

Mr Campbell also achieved the top price for a female at the sale when a gimmer from his Bardnaclavan flock went under the hammer for £1,800.

Next best in the rams at £5,0000 was the shearling Sebay Buccaneer, by Smerlie Xtreme, from Jim Baillie, Sebay, Tankerness, Orkney. He sold to B Baker, Llangattock Park Farm, Wales.

Mr Baillie then paid £4,000 for the shearling Longoe Blockbuster, by Durran Xizang, from HM Queen Elizabeth’s Castle of Mey Trust’s Longoe flock at Mey, Thurso.

Other leading prices included £3,600 for another shearling from Johnnie Campbell – Bardnaclavan Bullet, by Allanshaws Tank, sold to G Hughes, Glan-Ithon Lodge, Wales.

Mr Campbell then paid £3,000 for the shearling Biggins Bravo, by Bardnaclavan Warrior, from Alan Smith, Upper Cornquoy, Holm, Orkney.

Wick shearling is top earner at Caithness annual ram sale

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]