North Country Cheviot rams sell to £6,000 at Quoybrae

North Country Cheviot rams sold to a top of £6,000 at Aberdeen and Northern Marts‘ Caithness Livestock Centre in Quoybrae.

Averages were up at the annual sale of rams, with 74 selling to average £1,122.43 – up £124.84 on the year.

The sale topper was the overall champion from the pre-sale show – an entry from Johnnie Campbell, Bardnaclavan, Bridge of Westfield, Thurso.

The shearling named Bardnaclavan Blacksmith is by Wester Tamnavluin, and sold to Andrew Polson, Glenfinnan, Findon, Aberdeenshire.

Mr Campbell also achieved the top price for a female at the sale when a gimmer from his Bardnaclavan flock went under the hammer for £1,800.

Next best in the rams at £5,0000 was the shearling Sebay Buccaneer, by Smerlie Xtreme, from Jim Baillie, Sebay, Tankerness, Orkney. He sold to B Baker, Llangattock Park Farm, Wales.

Mr Baillie then paid £4,000 for the shearling Longoe Blockbuster, by Durran Xizang, from HM Queen Elizabeth’s Castle of Mey Trust’s Longoe flock at Mey, Thurso.

Other leading prices included £3,600 for another shearling from Johnnie Campbell – Bardnaclavan Bullet, by Allanshaws Tank, sold to G Hughes, Glan-Ithon Lodge, Wales.

Mr Campbell then paid £3,000 for the shearling Biggins Bravo, by Bardnaclavan Warrior, from Alan Smith, Upper Cornquoy, Holm, Orkney.