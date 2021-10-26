Stirling calf champion sells for £1700

A 300kg heifer was crowned champion at United Auctions’ autumn show and sale of suckled calves at Stirling.

Judge Craig Drysdale, Kinneswood, Kinross, awarded his champion rosettes to the cross heifer from John McAlister, West Thomaston, Banknock which went on to sell for £1700.

The reserve champion award went to a 372kg bullock from Hugh Miller & Son, Glenhead which made £1050.

In all, 1295 averaged 262.56p, selling to 332.00p per kg for a 282kg Charolais cross from Glenrath and £1130 for a 404kg Charolais from Garrick. The 793 heifers averaged 245.88p, selling to 566.70p per kg for the champion.

Other prizes: Charolais bullock 1. 350kgs £1030 from D & I Richardson, Upper Samieston; 2. 404kgs £1130 from T W Gray, Garrick; 3. 399kgs £1000 from T W Gray.

Charolais heifer 1. 406kgs £1060 from D MacKinnon, Low Tirfergus; 2. 309kgs £875 from D & I Richardson, Upper Samieston; 3. 301kgs £850 from D & I Richardson.

Any other bullock 1. 372kgs £1050 from Hugh Miller & Son, Glenhead; 2. 310kgs £1020 from B Harper, Greenwells; 3. 370kgs £1000 from John McAlister.

Any other heifer 1. 300kgs £1700 from John McAlister; 2. 362kgs £1150 from P Kennedy, Lephinkill; 3. 380kgs £950 from B Harper.

Pen of four 1. CharX 409kgs £1100 from A & I Cullens, Dollarbank; 2. CharX 383kgs £990 from A & I Cullens; 3. – CharX 404kgs £1130 from T W Gray.

Other leading prices per head and per kg: Bullocks: Up to 250kg- East Bracklinn £740.00, Wellees 302.90p; 251-300kgs- Glenrath £935.00, 332.00p; 301-350kgs- Upper Samieston £1030.00, Greenwell 329.00p; 351-400kgs- Cameron £1120, Glenrath 306.80p; 401-450kgs– Garrick £1130.00, 279.70p; 451-500kgs– Wright Park £1110.00, 227.00p.

Heifers: Up to 250kg- Upper Samieston £700.00; 294.10p; 251-300kgs – West Thomaston £1700.00, 566.70p; 301-350kgs– Upper Samieston £970.00, 317.00p; 351-400kgs– Lepinkill £1150.00, 317.70p; 401-450kgs- Cameron £990.00, 241.50p; 451-500kgs– Harplaw £1050.00, Dollarbank 223.50p.