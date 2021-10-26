Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stirling calf champion sells for £1700

By Nancy Nicolson
October 26, 2021, 5:00 pm
Judge Craig Drysdale with John McAlister and his champion suckled calf.

A 300kg heifer was crowned champion at United Auctions’ autumn show and sale of suckled calves at Stirling.

Judge Craig Drysdale, Kinneswood, Kinross, awarded his champion rosettes to the cross heifer from John McAlister, West Thomaston, Banknock which went on to sell for £1700.

The reserve champion award went to a 372kg bullock from Hugh Miller & Son, Glenhead which made £1050.

In all, 1295 averaged 262.56p, selling to 332.00p per kg for a 282kg Charolais cross from Glenrath and £1130 for a 404kg Charolais from Garrick. The 793 heifers averaged 245.88p, selling to 566.70p per kg for the champion.

Other prizes: Charolais bullock 1. 350kgs £1030 from D & I Richardson, Upper Samieston; 2. 404kgs £1130 from T W Gray, Garrick; 3. 399kgs £1000 from T W Gray.

Charolais heifer 1. 406kgs £1060 from D MacKinnon, Low Tirfergus; 2. 309kgs £875 from D & I Richardson, Upper Samieston; 3. 301kgs £850 from D & I Richardson.

Any other bullock 1. 372kgs £1050 from Hugh Miller & Son, Glenhead; 2. 310kgs £1020 from B Harper, Greenwells; 3. 370kgs £1000 from John McAlister.

Any other heifer 1. 300kgs £1700 from John McAlister; 2. 362kgs £1150 from P Kennedy, Lephinkill; 3. 380kgs £950 from B Harper.

Pen of four 1. CharX 409kgs £1100 from A & I Cullens, Dollarbank; 2. CharX 383kgs £990 from A & I Cullens; 3. – CharX 404kgs £1130 from T W Gray.

Other leading prices per head and per kg: Bullocks: Up to 250kg- East Bracklinn £740.00, Wellees 302.90p; 251-300kgs- Glenrath £935.00, 332.00p; 301-350kgs- Upper Samieston £1030.00, Greenwell 329.00p; 351-400kgs- Cameron £1120, Glenrath 306.80p; 401-450kgs– Garrick £1130.00, 279.70p; 451-500kgs– Wright Park £1110.00, 227.00p.

Heifers: Up to 250kg- Upper Samieston £700.00; 294.10p; 251-300kgs – West Thomaston £1700.00, 566.70p; 301-350kgs– Upper Samieston £970.00, 317.00p; 351-400kgs– Lepinkill £1150.00, 317.70p; 401-450kgs- Cameron £990.00, 241.50p; 451-500kgs– Harplaw £1050.00, Dollarbank 223.50p.

