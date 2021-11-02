Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business Farming

Scottish firm developing early test for Johne’s disease in cattle

By Gemma Mackie
November 2, 2021, 5:00 pm
The company hopes its technology can be used to detect Johne's disease early in cattle.

A Scottish biotechnology company has been awarded funding to develop a system for early detection of Johne’s disease in cattle.

MI:RNA Ltd and SRUC Research have been given just over £180,000 from Innovate UK – the UK Government’s innovation agency – to determine whether its biomarker testing technology can be used to detect Johne’s in cattle.

The West Lothian-based company, which is a start-up which spun out of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), is already using its testing technology to detect heart disease in dogs and cats.

The technology uses biomarkers with a bespoke AI model and although the initial test focuses on utilising blood samples from animals, MI:RNA said it has the potential to be used with milk, faeces, urine or saliva, which could make mass testing in the agricultural sector more efficient and cost effective.

MI:RNA said it hopes the technology can be used to detect Johne’s disease – a chronic wasting disease of cattle, caused by infection with a bacteria Mycobacterium avium subspecies Paratuberculosis (MAP).

The company claims the test will help the livestock sector reduce its climate impact, as there is a direct link between greenhouse gas emission intensities and animal health.

Johne’s disease eradication could reduce CO2 emissions from cattle.

“The Johne’s project could provide a solution to an ongoing problem with a cascade of ethical, environmental and economic benefits,” said MI:RNA Ltd chief executive officer, Dr Eve Hanks.

“For example, by eradicating Johne’s disease we would see a CO2 emissions reduction equivalent to taking 160,000 passenger vehicles off the road each year in Scotland alone.”

She added: “The agricultural sector is often overlooked when it comes to emissions, but when you scale this up, it could make a huge difference.”

MI:RNA Ltd non-executive director Kasi McReddie, who has worked in the dairy sector for 13 years, said the single largest problem in Johne’s disease control is the difficulty in detecting infected animals that are not showing signs of illness.

She said: “The MI:RNA early detection method holds the potential to become a reliable and affordable tool for vets and farmers to diagnose Johne’s before it can be further spread throughout the herd, and before it causes significant losses for the business.

“The animal welfare and environmental impacts of early detection could be massive.”

