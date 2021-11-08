Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business Farming

Clydesdale show success for Fife family

By Nancy Nicolson
November 8, 2021, 6:00 am
Pete Black with Collessie Alanna, the overall champion at the North of Fife Foal Show.

The Black family from Newton of Collessie swept the boards at their local North of Fife Foal Show by winning both the overall  and reserve champion titles.

Their winner was the show’s senior champion, Collessie Alanna,  a yearling filly by Arradoul Balvenie and out of  Roughlands Jasmine.

Her success followed championship wins already this year at Kinross Show, Perth Foal Show and the show at Teen Ranch, Inchture.

Ridden Clydesdale riders await the judge’s decision.

The Blacks’ reserve overall champion was the winner of the foal classes, the colt, Collessie Maximus by  Collessie Highlander.

Ailsa Noble won the ridden class on Barra, a four- year-old  Clydesdale.

The reserve senior championship was won by Charlotte Young with  Litterward Megan, a mare by Arradoul Balvenie and the reserve overall foal was from the Black family, still unnamed and in the catalogue as Collessie Colt, a son of Collessie Monarch.

A strong show of ridden Clydesdales was won by Ailsa Noble from Penicuik on four-year-old Barra  on only his second show outing.

Kieran Cowie with Elvis Inspiration , the winner of the under-11 handlers class.

Competition may have been fierce in the adult classes, but the young handlers  classes were among the most entertaining, with seven-year-old Kieran Cowie from Perth winning the  under-11 section leading the towering Elvis Inspiration.

Unlike many of the junior competitors, Kieran isn’t from an equestrian family and  only started helping out on a local farm when his family moved to Perth a year ago.

Blythe Duncan (13) won the 12-16  young handers class.

Meanwhile, Blythe Duncan (13), who won the 12-16 young handlers class leading Davie – also 13 –  has grown up with the breed beside her grandfather Bernie Duncan’s Balmacolm Clydesdales, and has already won championships at the Royal Highland Showcase and Perth Foal Show this year.

Senior foals  are paraded for the judge.

The judge of the young handlers’ classes, George Skinner from Strathorn Farm Stables at Inverurie,  said breeders were working hard to encourage young people to get involved in the breed.

Foals get some last minute beauty treatment before judging begins.

“There were  seven taking part in the older group and three in the younger section, and you could see – especially with the youngsters that they were smiling and interested in what they were doing,” he said.

“There won’t be a future for the breed without them.”

 

