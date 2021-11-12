Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Seaweed trial aims to cut methane emissions in cattle

By David Young
November 12, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: November 12, 2021, 11:50 am
Seaweed will be harvested from the Irish and North seas

Cattle on British and Irish farms are to be fed seaweed as part of a project aimed at cutting their methane emissions by almost a third.

The trial, which is being led by academics from Queen’s University, Belfast, will involve seaweed harvested from the Irish and North seas being added to animal feed in the participating farms.

Research in Australia and the US has already indicated that seaweed feeds can lead to a dramatic reduction – up to 80% – in gases released by cows and sheep through burping and flatulence. However, those experiments have used red seaweed that grows in warmer climates.

Ozone layer

Scientists at the Institute for Global Food Security (IGFS) at Queen’s said red seaweed also contains high levels of bromoform, known to be damaging to the ozone layer.

Seaweed indigenous to the UK and Ireland tends to be brown or green and does not contain bromoform.

The IGFS academics said the homegrown seaweed also is rich in active compounds called phlorotannins, found in red wine and berries, which are anti-bacterial and improve immunity.

They said the feed could therefore have additional health benefits for animals.
The institute is involved in two projects to assess the effectiveness of the seaweed-based feed supplement for cattle.

Seaweed research samples at Queen’s University Marine Lab in Portaferry, Co. Down.

The first is a three-year project in partnership with the UK supermarket Morrisons and its network of British beef farmers who will facilitate farm trials. Those trials also involve the Northern Ireland-based Agrifood and Biosciences Institute (AFBI).

The second project sees IGFS, and AFBI, join a two million euro international project – led by Irish Agriculture and Food Development Agency, An Teagasc – to monitor the effects of seaweed in the diet of pasture-based livestock.

Silage

In that project, seaweed will be added to grass-based silage on farm trials involving dairy cows in Northern Ireland from early 2022.

As well as assessing methane emissions of the beef and dairy cattle, both projects will assess the nutritional value of a variety of homegrown seaweeds, their effects on animal productivity and meat quality.

IGFS lead Sharon Huws, who is professor of Animal Science and Microbiology within the School of Biological Sciences, said she expected the combined research to demonstrate a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of at least 30%.

“The science is there. It’s simply a matter of providing the necessary data and then implementing it,” she said.

“Using seaweed is a natural, sustainable way of reducing emissions and has great potential to be scaled up.

“There is no reason why we can’t be farming seaweed – this would also protect the biodiversity of our shorelines.

“If UK farmers are to meet a zero-carbon model, we really need to start putting this kind of research into practice. I hope IGFS and AFBI research can soon provide the necessary data and reassurance for governments to take forward.”

Net-zero

Morrisons supermarket plans to be completely supplied by net-zero-carbon British farms by 2030.Sophie Throup, head of agriculture at Morrisons, said: “As British farming’s biggest customer, we’re very mindful of our role in supporting and inspiring the farmers we work with to help them achieve goals in sustainable farming.

“By supporting this research at Queen’s and AFBI, we are trialling this natural approach to reducing environmental emissions and improving the quality of beef products.”

