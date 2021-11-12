Future stars set to shine at showcase

Almost 400 calves with “potential” will be paraded in front of judges at Stirling’s Stars of the Future show on Saturday.

The show’s chairman, Robert Paterson, claimed it would be the biggest pedigree calf show in the UK this year.

“It will be a real showcase for the future stars of the pedigree beef industry, with entries from all breeds going on to top shows and sales next year,” he said.

“This is definitely seen as the show to be at this winter and we are looking forward to welcoming people from across the length and breadth of the UK.”

The event has attracted entries from eight breeds as well as commercial cattle from 155 exhibitors, including several who are new to the show.

The competition itself is a feat of planning and organisation, with 60 classes judged simultaneously in three show rings.

Calf entries and judges include: Aberdeen Angus (62) judged by David Johnston, Ballindalloch; Beef Shorthorn (26) and British Blues (34) judged by Jonty Bellas, Appleby; Charolais (39) judged by Allen Drysdale, Blairgowrie; Hereford (19) judged by Audrey Anderson, Arbilot; Highland (54) judged by Stuart McKay, Dalmally; Limousin (64) judged by John Duncan, Milton of Campsie; Simmental (47) judged by Laura Beattie, Garmouth and commercial (23) judged by Andrew Anderson, Elgin.

Renowned pedigree livestock breeder and stockman, Robert McNee from Over Finlarg, Tealing will judge the native and continental pairs championship and Joe Watson memorial pairs competition, while John Morton, Gretna, Dumfriesshire will

judge the native and continental individual interbreed championships.

Already 41 continental and native pairs have been entered from across the breeds.

The young handlers and junior classes are being judged early to give youngsters a more relaxed atmosphere to compete

in.

Ballindalloch farmer Susan Johnston will decide the winners of the 11 junior handlers who have entered the 11-14 years classes as well as the seven competitors aged 15-18.