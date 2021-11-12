Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Future stars set to shine at showcase

By Nancy Nicolson
November 12, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 12, 2021, 12:32 pm
JUDGING: The Stars of the Future pedigree calf show will take place in Stirling.

Almost 400 calves with “potential” will be paraded in front of judges at Stirling’s Stars of the Future show on Saturday.

The show’s chairman, Robert Paterson, claimed it would be the biggest pedigree calf show in the UK this year.

“It will be a real showcase for the future stars of the pedigree beef industry, with entries from all breeds going on to top shows and sales next year,” he said.

Stars Of The Future takes place at United Auctions, Stirling.

“This is definitely seen as the show to be at this winter and we are looking forward to welcoming people from across the length and breadth of the UK.”

The event has attracted entries from eight breeds as well as commercial cattle from 155 exhibitors, including several who are new to the show.

The competition itself is a feat of planning and organisation, with 60 classes judged simultaneously in three show rings.

Calf entries and judges include: Aberdeen Angus (62) judged by David Johnston, Ballindalloch; Beef Shorthorn (26) and British Blues (34) judged by Jonty Bellas, Appleby; Charolais (39) judged by Allen Drysdale, Blairgowrie; Hereford (19) judged by Audrey Anderson, Arbilot; Highland (54) judged by Stuart McKay, Dalmally; Limousin (64) judged by John Duncan, Milton of Campsie; Simmental (47) judged by Laura Beattie, Garmouth and commercial (23) judged by Andrew Anderson, Elgin.

Spectators at a Stars Of The Future calf show.

Renowned pedigree livestock breeder and stockman, Robert McNee from Over Finlarg, Tealing will judge the native and continental pairs championship and Joe Watson memorial pairs competition, while John Morton, Gretna, Dumfriesshire will
judge the native and continental individual interbreed championships.

Already 41 continental and native pairs have been entered from across the breeds.

The young handlers and junior classes are being judged early to give youngsters a more relaxed atmosphere to compete
in.

Ballindalloch farmer Susan Johnston will decide the winners of the 11 junior handlers who have entered the 11-14 years classes as well as the seven competitors aged 15-18.

