QMS announces departure of chief executive

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) is on the hunt for a new chief executive.

The levy body said Alan Clarke would be stepping down from his position after five years at the helm.

Recruitment for the position will begin next month.

Mr Clarke’s departure follows the QMS board’s recent approval of a new 10-year strategy and business plans which are designed to navigate the meat industry through a post-Brexit, post-Covid world.

Mr Clarke said: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank all the colleagues, stakeholders and board members who have supported me in my role, and also the farmers across the country who have always welcomed me into their homes with such kind hospitality.”

QMS chair, Kate Rowell wished him well and said the levy body is in a strong position to move forward in building both domestic and international market opportunities.

She added: “Alan has guided the industry through the dual disruptions of Brexit and the pandemic, which has been incredibly challenging.

“There are many times where he has faced great pressure with a multitude of difficult decisions, yet, always, he has had Scotland’s red meat industry at the heart of every decision that he has made.”

Anyone wishing to express their interest in the position can email Kirsty McCormack, kmccormack@qmscotland.co.uk