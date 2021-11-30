Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Birness gimmer wins Christmas Classic championship

By Reporter
November 30, 2021, 8:48 am
VICTORY: A home-bred gimmer from the Stuart family, held by Melvin Stuart, won the Suffolk championship.

Despite the ongoing power cuts, Scotland’s pedigree sheep farmers were out in force for the Aberdeen Christmas Classic at Thainstone, which kicked off with a record-breaking entry of MV-accredited females for the pre-sale show.

A double celebration for the Stuarts, who own the Birness Suffolk flock in Ellon, saw the family land both the champion and reserve honours when the judge, David Delday from Orkney, presented them with the top two tickets for home-bred gimmers.

The supreme from the 200-ewe flock wasa daughter of the AI sire, Limestone Legacy, bred from a ewe by Ballynacannon Commander.

The family’s reserve winner was the second-prize gimmer, also by Limestone Legacy, but bred from a ewe by Middlemuir Maserati.

Action from the Christmas Classic at Thainstone.</p> <p>

A huge entry of Texels (132) was led by the number three from Jim Innes’ Strathbogie flock, managed by Michael Leggat from Dunscroft, Huntly.

An ET bred from the same family as the 48,000gns Strathbogie Untouchable, she is the result of a flush from a ewe by Glenside Wild Boy, which regularly produces four-figure-priced ram lambs, and sired by Deveronvale Aftershock.

Castle Douglas-based judge, Brian MacTaggart, found his runner-up in a ewe lamb from Robbie Wilson’s Milnbank flock from North Dorlaithers, Turriff.

Another backed by the best of genetics, she is bred from a ewe by Strathbogie Yes Sir, which is an ET Sister to the 4,200gns Milnbank American Boy.

A big line-up of Beltex females saw pre-sale judge Jordan Green, Drumburn, Keith, find his top winners in the gimmer class.

Taking all the plaudits was a home-bred entry from Ross and Kirsty Williams’ Blackjack flock from Upper Tullochbeg, Huntly. Their show-stopper, by the Kelso purchase, Panbeck DJ, is out of Blackjack Whiterashes, a ewe that last year bred £26,000 worth of ET progeny, having bred sons to £8,000.

The second-prize gimmer from Grant Dinnie’s 15-ewe Tanqueray flock from Bridgeton, Muir of Fowlis, landed the runner-up.

His home-bred entry boasts Woodies genetics on both sides.

