Birness gimmer wins Christmas Classic championship

Despite the ongoing power cuts, Scotland’s pedigree sheep farmers were out in force for the Aberdeen Christmas Classic at Thainstone, which kicked off with a record-breaking entry of MV-accredited females for the pre-sale show.

A double celebration for the Stuarts, who own the Birness Suffolk flock in Ellon, saw the family land both the champion and reserve honours when the judge, David Delday from Orkney, presented them with the top two tickets for home-bred gimmers.

The supreme from the 200-ewe flock wasa daughter of the AI sire, Limestone Legacy, bred from a ewe by Ballynacannon Commander.

The family’s reserve winner was the second-prize gimmer, also by Limestone Legacy, but bred from a ewe by Middlemuir Maserati.

A huge entry of Texels (132) was led by the number three from Jim Innes’ Strathbogie flock, managed by Michael Leggat from Dunscroft, Huntly.

An ET bred from the same family as the 48,000gns Strathbogie Untouchable, she is the result of a flush from a ewe by Glenside Wild Boy, which regularly produces four-figure-priced ram lambs, and sired by Deveronvale Aftershock.

Castle Douglas-based judge, Brian MacTaggart, found his runner-up in a ewe lamb from Robbie Wilson’s Milnbank flock from North Dorlaithers, Turriff.

Another backed by the best of genetics, she is bred from a ewe by Strathbogie Yes Sir, which is an ET Sister to the 4,200gns Milnbank American Boy.

A big line-up of Beltex females saw pre-sale judge Jordan Green, Drumburn, Keith, find his top winners in the gimmer class.

Taking all the plaudits was a home-bred entry from Ross and Kirsty Williams’ Blackjack flock from Upper Tullochbeg, Huntly. Their show-stopper, by the Kelso purchase, Panbeck DJ, is out of Blackjack Whiterashes, a ewe that last year bred £26,000 worth of ET progeny, having bred sons to £8,000.

The second-prize gimmer from Grant Dinnie’s 15-ewe Tanqueray flock from Bridgeton, Muir of Fowlis, landed the runner-up.

His home-bred entry boasts Woodies genetics on both sides.