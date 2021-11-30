Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Schools in Wick, Buckie and Aberdeenshire remain shut as damage of Storm Arwen assessed

By Ellie Milne
November 30, 2021, 8:51 am Updated: November 30, 2021, 11:56 am
Wick High School is closed to pupils and staff for a second consecutive day

A number of school pupils and staff from across the north and north-east will continue to work from home today.

Wick High School will remain closed for the second consecutive day after damage to its building during Storm Arwen on Friday.

More than 700 pupils and staff will work from home while it is determined if the school building is safe.

A survey to establish the extent of the damage began on Monday with an announcement to be made about re-opening once this is completed.

Newton Park Primary and Nursey, also in Wick, will both stay closed due to damage to the building.

Highland Council has confirmed that the almost 400 children enrolled in the school and nursery will remain remote until further notice.

Repair work under way

It is understood that the roof was blown off part of Buckie High School, exposing rooms inside to the weather. Picture: Jason Hedges/DCT Media.

Pupils at Buckie High School will continue to learn online today while repair work is carried out on the school building.

High winds during Storm Arwen caused damage to the roof on the old part of the building and the reception area.

Once the area has been made safe, pupils and staff will be able to return to the school.

Meanwhile, all schools in Aberdeenshire are closed while the council works to determine the extent of the damage inflicted from the storm.

A “far better picture” of the impact at each building is needed before a decision can be made about re-opening schools.

The council previously announced that the schools in the region would be closed for at least Monday and Tuesday due to a widespread power outage caused by the storm.

