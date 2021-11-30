Schools in Wick, Buckie and Aberdeenshire remain shut as damage of Storm Arwen assessed

A number of school pupils and staff from across the north and north-east will continue to work from home today.

Wick High School will remain closed for the second consecutive day after damage to its building during Storm Arwen on Friday.

More than 700 pupils and staff will work from home while it is determined if the school building is safe.

A survey to establish the extent of the damage began on Monday with an announcement to be made about re-opening once this is completed.

Newton Park Primary and Nursey, also in Wick, will both stay closed due to damage to the building.

Highland Council has confirmed that the almost 400 children enrolled in the school and nursery will remain remote until further notice.

Repair work under way

Pupils at Buckie High School will continue to learn online today while repair work is carried out on the school building.

High winds during Storm Arwen caused damage to the roof on the old part of the building and the reception area.

Once the area has been made safe, pupils and staff will be able to return to the school.

Meanwhile, all schools in Aberdeenshire are closed while the council works to determine the extent of the damage inflicted from the storm.

A “far better picture” of the impact at each building is needed before a decision can be made about re-opening schools.

The council previously announced that the schools in the region would be closed for at least Monday and Tuesday due to a widespread power outage caused by the storm.