Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

John Deere relaunches training scheme for aspiring agricultural journalists

By Gemma Mackie
January 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
Applications for the course close on April 29.

Farm machinery giant John Deere has relaunched a training scheme for aspiring agricultural journalists.

The course, run in conjunction with the British Guild of Agricultural Journalists (BGAJ) since 1991, will run again this year after a two-year break due to Covid-19.

A group of 10 applicants will be selected to take part in the course, led by journalism trainer David Mascord, at John Deere’s UK and Ireland headquarters in Langar, Nottinghamshire, on July 3-5.

After completion of the course, the participants will be required to complete a work placement with a national farming publication, a farming section within a national newspaper, an agricultural public relations agency, or within the communications department of a business which works with farmers.

Each course participant will then go head-to-head in a writing competition to find the winner of the British Guild of Agricultural Journalists’ John Deere Training Award.

The winner will receive a cash prize of £250 and the runner-up will get £100 – both will receive their awards at the BGAJ harvest lunch event in London.

Previous course participants.

“Agriculture is poised to enter a period of unprecedented change and challenges,” said John Deere‘s tactical marketing manager, Chris Wiltshire.

“Therefore, the need to recruit top-notch journalists to communicate the work our industry undertakes has arguably never been more important.”

BGAJ chairman, Olivia Cooper, encouraged people to apply to take part in the course which has been delivering fresh blood into the industry for more than 30 years.

She said: “It’s a wonderful opportunity to learn how journalism works, meet like-minded people and get a real insight into the career opportunities in front of you.

“I would urge anyone thinking of a career in agricultural journalism to apply for this course.”

Applicants must be studying and/or be a resident in Great Britain, and the course is primarily aimed at graduating students keen to find work in the industry or journalists with fewer than 12 months’ practical work experience.

The deadline to apply is April 29 and application forms can be obtained from Ben Pike via email at johndeere@evecommunications.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]