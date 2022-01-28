New working group to help farmers clear up fallen trees after Storm Arwen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new working group has been established to help farmers and small woodland owners deal with the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

It follows several meetings between public forestry agencies, including Scottish Forestry, and industry bodies to assess the scale of the damage to woodland following the storm.

The group’s membership, which will be decided in the next few weeks, will be tasked with preparing practical, easy to understand advice on what woodland owners need to do to clear fallen trees.

They will also provide advice to farmers and woodland owners on what species of tree may be best placed for replanting following the storm.

Announcing the new group, Environment Minister Màiri McAllan, said although Storm Arwen hit last year, its effects will be felt for some time to come.

“I am impressed how the major players in the forestry sector are working together in such a collaborative way,” said Ms McAllan.

“This co-ordination of action is needed and I would like to thank the industry for their pragmatic way of dealing with the storm’s aftermath.”

She said it was clear that more needed to be done to help small woodland owners, including farmers, as many will not have encountered such a devastating storm.

“With targeted advice, we can help farmers and small owners manage the aftermath, whilst creating more resilient woodlands for the future,” added Ms McAllan.

Forestry trade body Confor‘s deputy chief executive, Andy Leitch, welcomed the launch of the group and said the whole wood supply chain had been working together to understand what support woodland owners needed in the wake of Storm Arwen.

He added: “The first priority is to make forests and woods safe, then understanding how and when to remove the windblown wood safely and to coincide with market demand.

“That involves close co-operation between foresters, woodland owners and wood processors – and that cooperation is progressing well.”

Mr Leitch said the Scottish wood processing sector wanted to ensure that no timber is wasted or devalued for the woodland owners, and processors are keen to engage with owners about bringing their wood to market quickly – particularly pine and larch.

He added: “The Scottish Forestry sector is in great shape and I’m very confident that the swift and joined-up response to Storm Arwen means it will continue to grow and thrive.”

Scottish Forestry said it had been fast-tracking felling permissions which are linked to the Storm Arwen clear up, and 155 of the 238 applications received had been approved.

The agency said applications would normally take up to six weeks to be approved, however they have been getting processed in 10 days.