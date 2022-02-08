RSABI urges farmers to seek support from Help for Heating grant fund

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rural charity RSABI is urging farmers and members of the agricultural community to seek support from its Help for Heating grant fund if they are struggling to heat their homes.

The charity is urging people concerned about rising energy costs to get in touch and apply for support from the Help for Heating fund.

The plea comes following news that the energy price cap will increase in April.

RSABI‘s welfare manager, Chris McVey, said the fund had awarded grants of around £20,000 since April last year to people across Scotland who are struggling to heat their homes.

“Many people in the agricultural community are set to face significant increases in their energy costs from April and we know there is real concern,” said Mr McVey.

“Older rural properties can often be harder to heat compared with more modern homes, with stone walls and single glazed windows.”

He said the fund offers grants of around £300 to help people pay for heating, and anyone interested in finding out more can contact RSABI’s confidential helpline on 0300 111 4166 or by emailing rsabi@rsabi.org.uk

“If you’re worried about how you’re going to manage increasing energy bills or are already struggling to stay warm in your home please don’t hesitate to contact us,” added Mr McVey.

“All support is provided in complete confidence, and as well as financial assistance there may be other ways we can help – for example by putting you in touch with other organisations who can assist with energy efficiency measures.”