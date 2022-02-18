Scottish MP to meet Treasury officials over red diesel rule changes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Scottish MP is meeting Treasury officials next week to raise concerns over changes to red diesel rules.

Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan David Duguid is meeting Exchequer Secretary Helen Whately MP to discuss the new rules which come into force on April 1.

The rules are expected to prohibit the use of red diesel in tractors at ploughing matches and in tractors taking part in tractor road runs.

However, Mr Duguid says there is uncertainty about what activities within agriculture will be exempt from the rules.

“It’s not clear from the current guidance what exactly is covered by the word ‘agriculture’ so I’m seeking clarification, for example on agricultural shows, such as Turriff and New Deer in my constituency,” added Mr Duguid.

“Shows like these, as well as ploughing matches and charity tractor runs, are concerned about future costs.”

He said agricultural events were a focal point in Banff and Buchan and other rural areas, and he was keen to do everything he can to provide organisers of these events with clarity on the new rules.

“I have already been in discussions with the Treasury and I’m due to meet the minister next week to hopefully iron out these concerns, so organisations can plan accordingly,” added Mr Duguid.

Last month the chairman of a leading Scottish ploughing match warned the new rules could result in vital agricultural skills being lost.

Grampian Supermatch chairman Alick Anderson said prohibiting the use of red diesel in tractors at ploughing matches will hit education and skills sharing within the sector.

In a letter to SNP MP for Gordon, Richard Thomson, Mr Anderson said: “A ploughing match offers an opportunity for education and skill sharing; ploughing match associations see it as their roll to nurture, foster and encourage the next generation of ploughmen.”

He added: “I understand HMRC’s motivation to withdraw red diesel use to match competitors is based on environmental impact – I feel that the decision is counterproductive.

“Putting matches out of practical reach of competitors will impact on the quality of work and efficiency on farms. This will have the opposite effect than is desired.”