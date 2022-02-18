Scottish MP to meet Treasury officials over red diesel rule changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business Farming

Scottish MP to meet Treasury officials over red diesel rule changes

By Gemma Mackie
February 18, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 18, 2022, 11:54 am
New red diesel rules come into force on April 1.
New red diesel rules come into force on April 1.

A Scottish MP is meeting Treasury officials next week to raise concerns over changes to red diesel rules.

Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan David Duguid is meeting Exchequer Secretary Helen Whately MP to discuss the new rules which come into force on April 1.

The rules are expected to prohibit the use of red diesel in tractors at ploughing matches and in tractors taking part in tractor road runs.

However, Mr Duguid says there is uncertainty about what activities within agriculture will be exempt from the rules.

“It’s not clear from the current guidance what exactly is covered by the word ‘agriculture’ so I’m seeking clarification, for example on agricultural shows, such as Turriff and New Deer in my constituency,” added Mr Duguid.

“Shows like these, as well as ploughing matches and charity tractor runs, are concerned about future costs.”

David Duguid MP.

He said agricultural events were a focal point in Banff and Buchan and other rural areas, and he was keen to do everything he can to provide organisers of these events with clarity on the new rules.

“I have already been in discussions with the Treasury and I’m due to meet the minister next week to hopefully iron out these concerns, so organisations can plan accordingly,” added Mr Duguid.

Last month the chairman of a leading Scottish ploughing match warned the new rules could result in vital agricultural skills being lost.

Grampian Supermatch chairman Alick Anderson said prohibiting the use of red diesel in tractors at ploughing matches will hit education and skills sharing within the sector.

In a letter to SNP MP for Gordon, Richard Thomson, Mr Anderson said: “A ploughing match offers an opportunity for education and skill sharing; ploughing match associations see it as their roll to nurture, foster and encourage the next generation of ploughmen.”

He added: “I understand HMRC’s motivation to withdraw red diesel use to match competitors is based on environmental impact – I feel that the decision is counterproductive.

“Putting matches out of practical reach of competitors will impact on the quality of work and efficiency on farms. This will have the opposite effect than is desired.”

