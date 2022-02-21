Stirling Bull Sales February 2022: Simmentals sell to a top of 30,000gn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Simmentals sold to a top of 30,000gn for a second-prize senior bull at the Stirling Bull Sales.

The sale topper was May 2020-born Denizes Lancelot from the Barlow family, which runs the Denizes herd at Four Oaks, Leyland, Lancashire.

By Denizes Impeccable, and out of Denizes Hannadante 9th, he sold to West Lothian breeder Richard McCulloch for his Overhill House herd.

The Barlow family also sold the reserve overall and intermediate champion – Denizes Logic – for 10,000gn.

Another Denizes Impeccable son, this July 2020-born entry out of Raceview Fenella Beauty, sold to Adrian Ivory at Strathisla Farms, Moolies, Ruthven, Blairgowrie.

The Barlows also made 9,500gn selling June 2020-born Denizes Lord, by Denizes Hamish and out of Denizes Melody 11th, to the Stouts at Whitehall, Stronsay, Orkney.

Meanwhile, the second best price of 16,000gn was paid for the reserve intermediate champion from WD & JD Hazelton, Cohannon House, Dungannon, Northern Ireland.

This was July 2020-born Ranfurly Limelight, by Auchorachan ACDC and out of the 9,000 euros Raceview Goldie Dreamer. He sold to E & M Fairhurst & Son, Bankend Farm, Lawkland, by Lancaster.

The King family, which runs the Wolfstar herd near Ormiston in East Lothian, sold bulls to 13,000gn and 12,500gn.

The dearest, selling to Forres breeder Cameron MacIver for his Coltfield herd, was April 2020-born Wolfstar Loose Cannon, by the 11,000gn Team Celtic and out of Wolfstar Ellie.

The 12,5000gn lot, which sold to J H Logan & Co at Dalfask Farm near Girvan in Ayrshire, was April 2020-born Wolfstar Las Vegas, by Islavale Guy and out of Wolfstar Gladrags.

The senior champion from the Stronach family’s Islavale herd at Berryleys Farm, Grange, Keith, made 12,000gn.

This was March 2020-born Islavale London, by Corskie Highlander and out of Islavale Benita. He sold to Backmuir Livestock Ltd, Keith.

Islavale bulls were also among the other leading prices at 10,000gn and 9,000gn.

The dearest, when sold to A R Bulmer at Coultas Farm near Malton in Yorkshire, was May 2020-born Islavale Lockdown, by Shacon Hannibal and out of Islavale Teresa.

The other at 9,000gn was the reserve senior champion – March 2020-born Islavale Leonardo, by Corskie Highlander and out of Islavale Mistress. He sold to C & G Thomson at Wester Tulloch near Midmar, Aberdeenshire.

The Wilsons, who run the Ballinalare Farm herd in Newry, Northern Ireland, sold their sole entry for 10,000gn.

This was May 2020-born Ballinalare Farm Legacy, by Kilbride Farm Bantry and out of Ballinalare Farm Evita. He sold to Neil and Stuart Barclay at Harestone Farm, Insch.

Other leading prices included: 9,000gn for Kilbride Farm Lucky Stripe from W H Robson & Sons, Ballyclare, Country Antrim, selling to W & J Coghill, Ackergill Mains, Wick; 8,500gn for Corskie Leopard from the Greens at Corskie, Garmouth, Fochabers, selling to A H Smith, Low Arkland Farm, Castle Douglas; 8,500gn for Auchorachan Longshot from the Durnos at Auchorachan, Glenlivet, selling to W W Dunlop & Son, Commonside, Hawick; 8,500gn for Kilbride Farm Lord of the Ring from the Robsons, selling to Lour Farms, Ladenford, Forfar; and 8,200gn for Pitmudie Lancelot from Heather Duff, Pitmudie Farm, Menmuir, Brechin, selling to the Francis family at Pistyll Uchaf, Abergorlech, Carmarthen, Wales.

The overall and junior champion from the pre-sale show sold for 7,800gn to Genoch Main Farms, Stranraer.

This was September 2020-born Ballymoney Leonard, by the 14,000gn Saltire Impressive, from Northern Ireland breeders Noel and Richard Kilpatrick.

In total an 86% clearance rate was achieved and United Auctions sold 89 bulls to average £6,835 – up £353 on the year.