Stirling Bull Sales February 2022: Ballymoney sire named Simmental champ

By Gemma Mackie
February 20, 2022, 6:13 pm Updated: February 20, 2022, 6:15 pm
Ballymoney Leonard stood overall and junior champion.
A 17-month-old Northern Irish bull – Ballymoney Leonard – was crowned cream of the crop in the Simmental show at the Stirling Bull Sales.

Put forward by father and son duo Noel and Richard Leonard, who farm near Banbridge in County Down, Leonard stood junior champion before taking the overall accolade at the fixture organised by United Auctions.

Judge Andrew Clarke, who runs the Breaghey herd in Northern Ireland, said he could not fault his champion bull – a son of the 14,000gn Saltire Impressive, out of Ballymoney Orla.

He said: “It was a good show of bulls – better than expected.

“There’s a lot of good commercial bulls and both the champion and reserve were very correct and stylish.”

Denizes Logic stood reserve overall and intermediate champion.

The reserve overall champion was the leader from the intermediate section – July 2020-born Denizes Logic from the Barlow family at Four Oaks, Leyland, Lancashire.

By Denizes Impeccable, and out of Raceview Fenella Beauty, he landed the Barlows their best ever result at Stirling having sold 68 bulls over the past 12 years to average 5,400gn.

Meanwhile, the senior and reserve Simmental champion prizes went to entries from the Stronach family’s Islavale herd at Berryleys Farm, Grange, Keith.

The champion was March 2020-born Islavale London, which is by Corskie Highlander and out of Islavale Benita.

Islavale London stood senior champion.

The reserve was another March 2020-born Corskie Highlander son – Islavale Leonardo, which is out of Islavale Mistress.

The reserve intermediate championship went to July 2020-born Ranfurly Limelight from WD & JD Hazelton, Cohannon House, Dungannon, Northern Ireland.

He is by Auchorachan ACDC and out of Raceview Goldie Dreamer, which was bought for 9,000 euros when she stood yearling champion at the Roscommon Premier Sale in November 2016.

Reserve in the junior championship went to Kilbride Farm Lancer from the Robson family’s Kilbride Farm herd based in Country Antrim, Northern Ireland. He is a November 2020-born son of Saltire Impressive, out of Kilbride Farm Eunice.

Brandane Laura stood female champion.

The female Simmental champion prize went to an April 2020-born heifer named Brandane Laura, by Atlow Dixon, from Norfolk breeder Jimmy McMillan’s Brandane herd.

Reserve went to June 2020-born heifer Annick Trixibelle 27th, by Corskie Callum, from the Quarm family’s Annick herd based at Holehouse Farm, Irvine.

