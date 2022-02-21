Stirling Bull Sales February 2022: Salers champion sells for 8,000gn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stirling Bull Sales February 2022: Salers champion sells for 8,000gn

By Gemma Mackie
February 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
The overall champion Salers bull - Cumbrian Price - sold for the top price of 8,000gn.
Salers bulls sold to a top of 8,000gn for the overall breed champion at the Stirling Bull Sales.

This was June 2020-born polled bull Cumbrian Price, by Parkfield Polled Napoleon and out of Cumbrian Hyacinth 661, from Farmstock Genetics at Over Whitlaw, Selkirk.

He sold to J Martin & Son, Swinlees, Dalry, Ayrshire.

The next best price of 7,500gn was paid for the reserve junior champion – May 2020-born Cumbrian Pele, also by Parkfield Polled Napoleon, from Farmstock Genetics.

He sold to the McClymont family’s Cuil herd based near Newton Stewart.

Thereafter two bulls sold for 7,000gn.

This included the reserve overall and intermediate champion from Banchory breeder David Watson’s Darnford herd.

Darnford Positive sold for 7,000gn.

May 2020-born Darnford Positive, by Seawell Kitemark and out of Darnford Gracious, sold to the Livesey family for their Cleuchhead herd based near Melrose.

The other at 7,000gn was the reserve intermediate champion from Port of Menteith breeders Gill and Malcolm Pye.

This was a May 2020-born polled bull named Rednock Prada. By Rigel Munro and out of Rigel Dior, he sold to Northern Irish breeder James Maguire for his Drumcannon herd.

Other leading prices included: 6,800gn for Drumsleed Panther from the Smiths at Drumsleed, Fordoun, selling to the Scottish Government’s bull stud at Knocknagael near Inverness; 6,200gn for Rednock Pacific from Gill and Malcolm Pye, selling to Herries Farms via Smiths Gore in Dumfries; and 6,000gn for the senior champion – Rednock Poseidon from Gill and Malcolm Pye – selling to TRC Logan, Holehouse Farm, Kilbirnie, Ayrshire.

In total a 91% clearance rate was achieved for Salers bulls with 20 selling to average £4,809 – this is down £231 on the same sale last year. (Auctioneers – United Auctions).

