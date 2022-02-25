Farmers told to seize the day as sustainability ‘juggernaut’ approaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Farmers told to seize the day as sustainability ‘juggernaut’ approaches

By Nancy Nicolson
February 25, 2022, 8:01 am
OPPORTUNITIES: Arbikie Farm has diversified into growing grain for the distillery it established in 2014.

Intensifying demands for the farming industry to improve its green credentials should be met head on – and with attitude – according to a leading Angus farmer who has done precisely that.

John Stirling of Arbikie farm and distillery told farmers at a Scottish Agronomy conference that growers are facing major challenges but also an unprecedented opportunity to capitalise on their customers needs.

“Sustainability is the juggernaut coming your way,” he said. “If you think it’s bad now, having to change certain things on the farm, it’s going to get much much worse.

“But, at the same time, there’s massive opportunity in Scotland because of our climate and the land we have, to go out to the market and add value to our crops and make a better standard of living on the farm.”

John Stirling addressed the Scottish Agronomy conference .

He described how his family is growing heritage grain varieties for the distillery they build in 2014, with the aim of making an 18-year-old single malt scheduled for release in 2033.

“Over the years the flavour profile has been bred out of varieties because it has become all about yield in the fields and distillery. If we can get varieties that differentiate in flavour and profile, that will translate into our whisky, which will make a difference and mean we make more money,” he said.

“So it’s not all about being fantastic to the environment – everything we do has a commercial reality and we could sell all the (heritage) crop tomorrow to three or four major distillers. If you think slightly out of the box you can do something different which is potentially better for rotation and the land and also achieve a premium.”

Arbikie  launched a chilli vodka to mark the Angus family firm’s first anniversary.

However Mr Stirling warned of “greenwashing” within the industry, and cited some maltsters’ rejection of loads of barley because it failed to meet the highest specifications.

He said: “We are in an increasingly good position not to be dictated to by the major distillers and to demand a bit more  for our crop, because if people want more sustainable farming they need to pay for it.

“You can’t claim you’re sustainable then reject lorries that have to return to the farm.”

He said skinning problems, which can lead to rejected loads, were irrelevant to his distilling business, and a slightly lower than 98% germination percentage should make little difference to maltsters.

Loads of grain can be rejected because they fail to meet high specifications.

“The maltsters and distillers will need to handle that better, because it causes wasted time and effort and bad feeling with farmers and merchants. You need to go back and say these specifications are too tight, you don’t need that.”

However Muntons maltsters technical director, Dr Nigel Davies, pointed out that the loss of even 1% of germination meant energy being wasted in the malting process, and skinning reduced filtration.
He also said his company had no problem sourcing enough barley which meets the highest specifications.

