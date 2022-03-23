Scottish seed tattie growers to form post-AHDB co-op

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business Farming

Scottish seed tattie growers to form post-AHDB co-op

By Nancy Nicolson
March 23, 2022, 5:00 pm
SPECIFIC: The group will fund research, innovation and technical services for the benefit of the seed sector.

Scottish seed tattie growers are to form a co-operative to adopt much of the work previously carried out by AHDB Potatoes.

Growers who were invited to meetings at Forfar and in Moray approved plans for a seed-specific group that is expected to be officially launched at the industry’s Potatoes in Practice event near Dundee in August.

A steering group, led by NFU Scotland’s potato group chair, Mike Wilson, has been tasked with drawing up the co-operative’s key aims and writing to all Scottish seed producers with details of the proposal.

NFU Scotland potatoes group chairman Mike Wilson.

Mr Wilson said the group would fund research, innovation and technical services for the benefit of the seed potato sector, and represent the views of growers to regulators.

It would also support the development of international markets for seed potatoes and promote the environmental sustainability of the sector.

Membership, which will be voluntary, is likely to cost around £40/ha, and Mr Wilson said growers who have been consulted have not been daunted by the fee.

“They just want to make sure their money is spent in the right places,” he said.

“The seed area in Scotland is around 10,000ha so the most we’d be able to raise would be £400,000, but as a co-op we’d also hope to attract extra funding,

“Eventually we might include seed growers from Yorkshire, for instance, and in future we might even incorporate ware producers, but for the moment it’s for seed growers only.”

The co-op will write to all seed producers outlining its aims.

The move has been supported by the co-operative movement, SAOS, and the Scottish Agricultural Export Hub as well as Scottish Potatoes which was established by a consortium including Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), the Scottish Government’s plant health organisation SASA, and the James Hutton Institute.

Mr Wilson said GB Potatoes, the other group which is seeking support from potato producers, processors and packers in the wake of the vote to disband AHDB Potatoes, was not invited to attend the meetings.

However he added: “If GB Potatoes goes ahead, our co-operative could possibly contribute funds to particular projects that were relevant to the seed industry.”

