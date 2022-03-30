Thousands of sheep in Shetland treated to prevent scab

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Thousands of sheep in Shetland treated to prevent scab

By Gemma Mackie
March 30, 2022, 11:45 am
More than 10,000 sheep in Shetland have been treated for sheep scab as part of efforts to halt the spread of the disease on the islands.

An islands-wide treatment programme, which involved dipping 10,667 sheep, was started after an imported ram tested positive for sheep scab a month ago.

Shetland Islands Council said all flocks which potentially came into contact with the imported ram, either through a shared boundary or in transit, will now either have been treated or begun a programme of testing.

The local authority is now urging all farmers and crofters on the islands to remain vigilant and report any signs of the disease to Shetland Vets on 01595 810456.

Sheep scab, also known as Psoroptic mange, is caused by an infestation of a parasitic mite named Psoroptes ovis

Early signs of the disease include rubbing, scratching, biting at the flanks, and tags of fleece pulled out.

In more advanced cases, areas of bare and raw red skin or scabs become visible on the sheep as well as weight loss.

Farmers are also urged to investigate any sheep that have been treated with a pour-on product for lice or keds, but still remain itchy.

“I would like to thank the Shetland farming community for their help and co-operation with the sheep scab control operation, and most especially to thank those farmers that have gathered their sheep for testing and treatments,” said Shetland Islands Council veterinary adviser, Hilary Burgess.

“As a precaution, we continue to advise that sharing of equipment between flocks should be kept to a minimum and equipment should be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected between holdings.”

She added: “The use of separate protective clothing is also strongly recommended when working on different flocks or, at the very least, careful cleaning and disinfection of clothing between flocks.”

Shetland Islands Council said further surveillance using blood testing will be available during the summer.

New test enables earlier detection of sheep scab

