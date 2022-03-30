SNP delays new ‘Just Transition’ plan on future of North Sea oil and gas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
SNP delays new ‘Just Transition’ plan on future of North Sea oil and gas

By Calum Ross and Adele Merson
March 30, 2022, 11:50 am Updated: March 30, 2022, 11:58 am
Michael Matheson.
Michael Matheson.

A promised plan to help Scotland shift away North Sea oil and gas is being delayed until after the local government elections.

SNP Government minister Michael Matheson said the document will not be released until autumn, instead of spring.

The move comes as the UK Government prepares to publish a new energy security strategy in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and soaring domestic bills.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signalled North Sea oil and gas will continue to play a vital role, as the west attempts to end its reliance on Russian energy.

The move has left the SNP government at Holyrood facing questions over its position to Scotland’s offshore sector, having ended its long-standing support for maximum recovery.

Responding to a written parliamentary question on Wednesday, Mr Matheson said: “The Scottish Government committed to publishing a refresh of the 2017 Energy Strategy.

“In parliament in June 2021, the minister for environment and land reform announced that a draft Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan (ESJTP) would be published in spring 2022. This will now be published in autumn 2022.”

‘Fast-moving energy landscape’

He referred to a “fast-moving energy landscape”, adding: “The revised timeline will allow time for robust evidence and analysis to be produced and take account of ongoing projects, which are progressing at pace in response to the rapidly evolving global energy environment.

“The UK Government is due to produce an energy security strategy, which has been postponed, and we will also need to take this into consideration for Scotland’s Energy Strategy.”

The so-called just transition aims to protect jobs in the shift from fossil fuels to other forms of energies.

It has been controversial in the regions such as Aberdeen and the north-east where oil and gas pays high wages.

Mr Matheson added: “Securing a just transition for our energy sector is a non-negotiable aspect of our journey to net zero and the timeline will enable an extensive stakeholder engagement programme, ensuring we create a Just Transition Plan that is truly collaborative in its approach and design.

“The extended timescale will also allow stakeholders more time to engage in the process.”

Liam Kerr, Scottish Conservatives

Scottish Conservative MSP Liam Kerr said the delay shows the SNP-Green coalition was just looking for a “quick headline”.

He also raised concern about the lack of detail on a £20million fund for the north-east and Moray.

He added: “The sector and our local authorities deserve better than being fed false promises by ministers who want to shut down our oil and gas industry.

“If this transition is not done in a fair way, this coalition of chaos will consign thousands of jobs to the scrap heap which would destroy our north-east economy.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat energy spokesman Liam McArthur said: “This delay is disappointing and will do nothing to help our chances of tackling the climate emergency.

“It is all too familiar from SNP-Green ministers who are world leaders in patting themselves on the back, but deniers when it comes to setting out the detail of how to achieve our climate ambitions.”

