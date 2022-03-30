SNP delays new ‘Just Transition’ plan on future of North Sea oil and gas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A promised plan to help Scotland shift away North Sea oil and gas is being delayed until after the local government elections.

SNP Government minister Michael Matheson said the document will not be released until autumn, instead of spring.

The move comes as the UK Government prepares to publish a new energy security strategy in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and soaring domestic bills.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signalled North Sea oil and gas will continue to play a vital role, as the west attempts to end its reliance on Russian energy.

The move has left the SNP government at Holyrood facing questions over its position to Scotland’s offshore sector, having ended its long-standing support for maximum recovery.

Responding to a written parliamentary question on Wednesday, Mr Matheson said: “The Scottish Government committed to publishing a refresh of the 2017 Energy Strategy.

“In parliament in June 2021, the minister for environment and land reform announced that a draft Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan (ESJTP) would be published in spring 2022. This will now be published in autumn 2022.”

‘Fast-moving energy landscape’

He referred to a “fast-moving energy landscape”, adding: “The revised timeline will allow time for robust evidence and analysis to be produced and take account of ongoing projects, which are progressing at pace in response to the rapidly evolving global energy environment.

“The UK Government is due to produce an energy security strategy, which has been postponed, and we will also need to take this into consideration for Scotland’s Energy Strategy.”

The so-called just transition aims to protect jobs in the shift from fossil fuels to other forms of energies.

It has been controversial in the regions such as Aberdeen and the north-east where oil and gas pays high wages.

Mr Matheson added: “Securing a just transition for our energy sector is a non-negotiable aspect of our journey to net zero and the timeline will enable an extensive stakeholder engagement programme, ensuring we create a Just Transition Plan that is truly collaborative in its approach and design.

“The extended timescale will also allow stakeholders more time to engage in the process.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Liam Kerr said the delay shows the SNP-Green coalition was just looking for a “quick headline”.

He also raised concern about the lack of detail on a £20million fund for the north-east and Moray.

He added: “The sector and our local authorities deserve better than being fed false promises by ministers who want to shut down our oil and gas industry.

“If this transition is not done in a fair way, this coalition of chaos will consign thousands of jobs to the scrap heap which would destroy our north-east economy.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat energy spokesman Liam McArthur said: “This delay is disappointing and will do nothing to help our chances of tackling the climate emergency.

“It is all too familiar from SNP-Green ministers who are world leaders in patting themselves on the back, but deniers when it comes to setting out the detail of how to achieve our climate ambitions.”