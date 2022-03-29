It’s back! The Turriff Show will return in July after missing two years due to Covid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s biggest two-day agricultural show is to return this year.

The Turriff Show will take place on Sunday July 31 and Monday August 1.

The event has become renowned throughout the UK as a show that celebrates the best of the region’s farming, food and heritage.

The show was cancelled the previous two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Turriff Show will host the iconic Highland Cattle National Show.

The return of one of the north-east’s biggest events

Turriff Show’s President, Alan Gaul, said: “What we have missed most about live events is the feeling of coming together for a shared experience.

“Turriff Show brings with it a huge buzz in the local community allowing people to catch up with friends they might only see once a year.

“We are honoured to host the National Highland Cattle Show and are anticipating many livestock entries from the length and breadth of the country.

“It will be a tremendous sight on the Monday afternoon during the grand parade when we see these incredible animals paraded in front of thousands of spectators.”

In 2019 over 24,000 visitors made their way to Turriff Show. That year’s show included 300-plus exhibitor stands and the EQ Food and Drink Pavilion, which was launched in 2019 and hosted 50 stands featuring some of the best produce from Aberdeenshire and wider Scotland.

Helen Paterson, show secretary, said: “Turriff Show is a fantastic family day out and one of the key dates in the north-east farming calendar.

“Where else can you get up close to livestock, taste the best Scottish food and drink, experience the thrill and entertainment of the Main Ring, and see a large display of the latest tractors and machinery.”

Early bird e-tickets for the event will be available from Monday April 25 and TDAA are advising visitors to plan ahead and purchase their tickets early.