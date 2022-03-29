It’s back! The Turriff Show will return in July after missing two years due to Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
It’s back! The Turriff Show will return in July after missing two years due to Covid

By James Masson
March 29, 2022, 5:24 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 6:22 pm
Sisters Caitlyn and Callie Bruce at the Turriff Show in 2019. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Scotland’s biggest two-day agricultural show is to return this year.

The Turriff Show will take place on Sunday July 31 and Monday August 1.

The event has become renowned throughout the UK as a show that celebrates the best of the region’s farming, food and heritage.

The show was cancelled the previous two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Turriff Show will host the iconic Highland Cattle National Show.

The return of one of the north-east’s biggest events

Turriff Show’s President, Alan Gaul, said: “What we have missed most about live events is the feeling of coming together for a shared experience.

“Turriff Show brings with it a huge buzz in the local community allowing people to catch up with friends they might only see once a year.

The Turriff Show in 2019. Photo credit: Kenny Elrick

“We are honoured to host the National Highland Cattle Show and are anticipating many livestock entries from the length and breadth of the country.

“It will be a tremendous sight on the Monday afternoon during the grand parade when we see these incredible animals paraded in front of thousands of spectators.”

In 2019 over 24,000 visitors made their way to Turriff Show. That year’s show included 300-plus exhibitor stands and the EQ Food and Drink Pavilion, which was launched in 2019 and hosted 50 stands featuring some of the best produce from Aberdeenshire and wider Scotland.

Helen Paterson, show secretary, said: “Turriff Show is a fantastic family day out and one of the key dates in the north-east farming calendar.

“Where else can you get up close to livestock, taste the best Scottish food and drink, experience the thrill and entertainment of the Main Ring, and see a large display of the latest tractors and machinery.”

Early bird e-tickets for the event will be available from Monday April 25 and TDAA are advising visitors to plan ahead and purchase their tickets early.

