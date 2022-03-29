Aberdeen couple attacked and robbed neighbour of iPhone and bank cards By David McPhee March 29, 2022, 5:24 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 6:35 pm Lana Smart and Malcolm Stewart robbed and assaulted their neighbour before stealing her belongings. Supplied by Facebook. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal New Year revellers who broke into Co-op to steal gin escape punishment Man knifed neighbour 27 times after subjecting him to years of threats Dad who fell asleep on top of daughter back in court – this time for assaulting son at swimming pool Violent partner placed plastic bag over lover’s head during abusive six-year relationship