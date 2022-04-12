Rare Breeds Survival Trust warns native pigs are in ‘dire straits’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Business Farming

Rare Breeds Survival Trust warns native pigs are in ‘dire straits’

By Nancy Nicolson
April 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 12, 2022, 11:51 am
CONCERN: The Large White is just one of the native pig breeds where numbers are at worrying levels.

A  pig breed that once enjoyed huge popularity across the UK has been added to the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) watchlist.

The Large White – or “Yorkshire” pig – was prolific in the 1950s, and had a major influence on the commercial pig industry, but a trend for crossing it with Landrace pigs resulted in a dramatic decline in pedigree numbers in recent decades.

A further significant fall in the population from 900 animals in 2000 to just 125 today has prompted the charity to add the breed to its highest priority category of concern.
RBST chief executive, Christopher Price, said seven of the UK’s 11 native pig breeds are now in that category.

The Large White pig was crossed with the Landrace breed for commercial herds.

He added: “Some of our native breeds are in pretty dire straits right now. The pig industry has had an awful year and the situation for native pigs is very concerning.”

Turning to sheep, Mr Price revealed there has been a significant decline in births of one of the UK’s oldest sheep breeds, the Norfolk Horn,

“If we lose these breeds, we lose not only an irreplaceable piece of our heritage, but also their unique genetic value and their crucial contributions to a future for farming where food production and the environment go hand in hand,” he said.

The Norfolk Horn has seen a decline in births.

Other breeds to see a deterioration in numbers during 2021 include Gloucester cattle.

However, Mr Price said some rare livestock are holding up well.

“In changing commercial conditions and as environmental sustainability comes to the fore of agricultural policy, the UK’s native breeds of livestock are increasingly attractive for farming and land management,” he said.

The English goat is growing in popularity.

“Breeds enjoying an improving situation include the English goat, Lincoln Longwool sheep, Middle White pigs and Vaynol cattle, we now have the chance to harness these welcome improvements into further success for these breeds.”

Eriskay pony numbers remain very low but stable, and there is positive news for native breed goats which have grown in popularity.

