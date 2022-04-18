Fuel-free farming robot reaches UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business Farming

Fuel-free farming robot reaches UK

By Nancy Nicolson
April 18, 2022, 6:18 pm
INNOVATION: Sales of the solar-powered FarmDroid across northern Europe have already exceeded 250 machines.

A solar-powered, fully autonomous robot which is capable of precision drilling and weeding has been launched on the UK market by machinery distributors, OPICO.

Designed by two Danish farmers, and unveiled at Agritechnica three years ago, sales of the FarmDroid across Northern Europe have already exceeded 250 machines  and have been used on crops including beets, onions, beetroot, spinach, kale and rapeseed.  One single robot can  sow and weed 20 hectares per season.

OPICO managing director James Woolway said he believed robotics would form the backbone of the next major step in the technological development of agriculture.

“FarmDroid has come up with a unique solution that is suited to large and small-scale farming systems,” he said.

“While it’s early days, we’re coming to the UK market with a product that is tried and tested.

“The timing couldn’t be better with rising energy costs, labour issues and environmental factors at the forefront of UK farmers’ minds.”

FarmDroid buyers stand to save on crop protection products.

The six-row robot comes with a  price tag of £59,500, with an additional £4,243 required for an RTK base station. but the manufacturers say its attractions include pesticide-free weed control and zero fuel bills.

Unlike similar machines, the FarmDroid doesn’t use banks of high-definition cameras and computers to identify and target weeds, but uses GPS to record exactly where it places each seed, then on each subsequent weeding pass it identifies where the crop plants should be and works around them.

The concept was the brainchild of Jens and Kristian Warming who built the first prototypes with the help of robotics specialists in their farm workshop in central Denmark. Production has now moved to a state-of-the-art manufacturing complex.

OPICO points out that with food retailers looking to be perceived as “green” and carbon audits becoming more and more common, the FarmDroid can help provide a step towards energy self-sufficiency and herbicide-free crop production.

It has a light footprint of just 800kg and organic growers in Europe have reported increases in beet yields of 40-60% over tractor-hoed crops which they say is down to the combination of precise seed placement and intra-row weed control making for uniform crop development.

OPICO suggests grant funding is likely to be available to assist with the purchase of the machine.

