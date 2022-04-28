Arable Scotland to return as in-person event this summer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the main arable farming events in the country – Arable Scotland – will return as an in-person event this summer.

The event, which has taken place online in the past two years due to Covid-19 restrictions, will return to the fields of Balruddery Farm, near Dundee, on Tuesday July 5.

Organised by the James Hutton Institute (JHI), Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) and the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), this year’s event will focus on net-zero emissions and markets.

“Returning to the field after two virtual stints, Arable Scotland 2022 will be an exciting event, attracting attendees from across the arable industry and allowing them to learn from one another,” said JHI agroecologist and co-chairman of the Arable Scotland organising committee, Dr Ali Karley.

“Collaboration is vital to ensure the production of high-quality, efficient, resilient crops while minimising our environmental impact and reaching Scotland’s ambitious net-zero targets.”

She said a range of seminars will be held throughout the day of the event, including one focusing on farming for net-zero and biodiversity enhancement with a panellist of researchers, farmers and advisers discussing different agricultural interventions which deliver for climate, nature and sustainability.

Another seminar will look at global and local grain markets, while another will look at the different carbon calculators available to farmers and how they can help in the journey to net-zero.

The final seminar will look at ways of capturing carbon in arable farming systems.

“Events like Arable Scotland bring together the entire industry and discuss how to support the thriving Scottish arable sector, while responding to environmental change and other drivers,” added Dr Karley.

Full details about the event – which will also feature field plots, trials and demonstrations as well as a range of exhibitors – are available online at www.arablescotland.org.uk

The event is free to attend and will run from 10am to 4.30pm.