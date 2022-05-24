Forest estate with loch for sale at £1.75m

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A second Perthshire forest estate – West Tullyfergus near Alyth – has been launched on the market just a week after Glengoulandie Estate at Aberfeldy.

The 108ha West Tullyfergus, which includes farmland, a productive forest and a man-made loch, has a price tag of £1.75m.

Harry Graham of the selling agents, John Clegg & Co, pointed out that Scotland’s forestry market continues to see unprecedented demand.

“We have never seen such a broad mix of buyers in the market, some being experienced forestry investors to new market entrants interested in carbon offsetting and afforestation,” he said.

“The mix of forestry, good quality land and loch, as well as its southerly aspect, offers a wealth of opportunities for an incoming purchaser, providing the perfect balance between amenity, environmental and commerciality.”

Sitka Spruce

The majority of the land at West Tullyfergus was planted with Sitka Spruce in 1994, along with mixed broadleaves. According to Clegg & Co, the highly fertile soil means the Sikta has benefitted from optimum growing conditions and will produce a substantial volume of timber when the trees reach maturity.

There is a substantial agricultural lean-to shed of steel frame construction under a corrugated roof with concrete floor, concrete panel walls and Yorkshire board side cladding and a large stack yard for machinery storage, timber stacking and other farming and woodland operations.

The land, classified as grade 3.2 by the James Hutton Institute, was formerly used for gooseberry production. Three field parcels extending to approximately 30.08ha remain, and they are currently grazed.

Meanwhile, Glengoulandie Estate has young conifer crops as well as mixed broadleaves and extends to almost 3,000 acres, including 715 acres of open hill.

This property, marketed by Goldcrest, includes two cottages and it is on the market for offers over £5.85 million.