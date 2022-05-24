Man goes on trial accused of plotting acts of terrorism from his Aberdeen home By James Mulholland May 24, 2022, 5:56 pm Updated: May 24, 2022, 6:22 pm Police searched an address on King Street as part of the case involving Richard Smith [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Man accused of killing 18 old women to go on trial again Aberdeen University graduate accused of double murder to stand trial next year Terror suspect to go on trial accused of murdering Tory MP David Amess Man banned from Aberdeen city centre jailed after spitting at family and cops during pandemic