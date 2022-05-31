Breeders flock to Shadwell Aberdeen-Angus dispersal sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Breeders flock to Shadwell Aberdeen-Angus dispersal sale

By Gemma Mackie
May 31, 2022, 11:45 am
Shadwell Lady Heather P738 and her calf topped the sale when they sold for 28,000gn.
Shadwell Lady Heather P738 and her calf topped the sale when they sold for 28,000gn.

Pedigree Aberdeen-Angus breeders flocked to Skipton Mart in North Yorkshire for the dispersal of the Norfolk-based Shadwell herd.

The two auctioneers behind the sale – Craven Cattle Marts (CCM) and United Auctions – hailed a “tremendous trade” with 153 cattle selling for a combined total of £653,730.

Two new breed record averages were set – £9,400 for in-calf heifers and £10,500 for maiden heifers – and the sale topped at 28,000gn for a cow and calf outfit.

The sale topper – when sold to John Steel for his Westdrums herd based near Allanton, Duns – was 2014-born Shadwell Lady Heather P738 and her January-born heifer calf, Lady Heather Y292, at foot.

The cow is by Te Mania Berkley B1, out of the Netherallan Peter Pershore EO52-sired Lady Heather M572, and her calf is by Shadwell Evolution T003.

The next best price of 22,000gn was paid for a daughter of Lady Heather P738.

This was maiden heifer Lady Heather X250, by Shadwell Evolution, selling to Devon breeders Mike and Melanie Alford at Foxhill Farm.

Shadwell Lady Heather X250 sold for 22,000gn.

Other leading prices included 10,000gn for 2015-born Shadwell Blackbird R797, by the £40,000 Rawburn Black Hawk. Scanned in-calf to Evolution, she sold to the Adam family at Newhouse of Glamis, Forfar.

Her bull calf son – Shadwell black Magic X281, by Evolution – sold for 14,000gn to Neil and Mark Wattie for their Tonley herd at Mains of Tonley, Alford.

Speaking following the sale, herd manager Robert Clarke said: “It was a sad day for myself and my family, including daughters Maddie and Isobel, and I can only thank them for their hard work over the past 10 months.

“We had been with the Shadwell herd for the last 12 years with much success along the way, but I couldn’t have asked for a better sale.”

He added: “I thought the herd was heading in the right direction with the young females we had coming through and was so pleased that the prices reflected this. It’s never a one-man effort and I can’t thank everyone enough for their help with the sale.”

Sale averages: in-calf cows, £6,021; in-calf heifers, £9,400; heifer calves, £4,830; maiden heifers, £10,500; cows and calves, £6,253; bull calves, £5,378; stock and senior bulls, £7,350; and intermediate bulls, £2,100.

