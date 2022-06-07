Autonomous tractors are on track to arrive in Angus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Autonomous tractors are on their way to Angus following the announcement that precision farming company, SoilEssentials, is to be a distributor for the AgBot 5.115T2.

The AgBot, which is capable of a multitude of field tasks using standard PTO powered and draft implements, is being launched on the UK market at this week’s Cereals event, with SoilEssentials as the distributor and service partner for Scotland and the north of England.

The robot will take pride of place on the Brechin-based company’s stand at the Royal Highland Show, and field demonstration days are scheduled for the following week in Angus and East Lothian.

The machine was developed in the Netherlands by AgXeed, and has been described as a game-changer by SoilEssentials manager, Gregor Welsh.

Generator

He said: “The AgBot can operate implements such as cultivators and drills just like a conventional tractor thanks to its front and rear linkage and trusted Deutz diesel engine. The engine is connected to a generator to provide extremely efficient electric power to the drive train and PTO.

“The game changer is that there is no need for anyone to sit in an operator’s seat; a major bonus in this time of labour shortages.”

The company’s hardware director, Graham Ralston, added: “SoilEssentials has always strived to offer innovative products and services to our customers, from Trimble guidance systems to our own KORE software, soil sampling services and EssentialsNetRTK.

“I am delighted we now have an autonomous tractor offering too.”

Interested farmers will be invited to register to attend demonstration days to see the AgBot in action.