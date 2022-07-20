Forth Valley farmer takes the reins of Royal Highland Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forth Valley farmer takes the reins of Royal Highland Show

By Nancy Nicolson
July 20, 2022, 4:57 pm
New RHASS chairman Jim Warnock.

The new chairman of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society is Jim Warnock from Gartfinnan Farm, Clackmannan.

Mr Warnock (61), is managing director of JDWAgri Ltd, and has been a Stirling area director of the society since 2010, before being appointed chairman designate in 2020.

At the Royal Highland Show, he served as steward for cattle, sheep, light and heavy horses before becoming chief steward of the main ring in 2013.

Mr Warnock has also been a member of Forth Valley’s Royal Highland Agricultural Trust, delivering talks, farm visits and other events.

He said his management style involved collaboration, and he looked forward to working closely with fellow directors, members, show exhibitors and the wider sector “as we embark on a new chapter for the society post-Covid”.

He added: “We are aware there is much to be done to build on the successes while working to meet the challenges of running one of the UK’s largest agricultural shows.

“I am looking forward to meeting stakeholders and listening to their feedback so we can work to make the show even better, and protect and promote the interests of rural Scotland.”

