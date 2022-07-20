Forth Valley farmer takes the reins of Royal Highland Show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The new chairman of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society is Jim Warnock from Gartfinnan Farm, Clackmannan.

Mr Warnock (61), is managing director of JDWAgri Ltd, and has been a Stirling area director of the society since 2010, before being appointed chairman designate in 2020.

At the Royal Highland Show, he served as steward for cattle, sheep, light and heavy horses before becoming chief steward of the main ring in 2013.

Mr Warnock has also been a member of Forth Valley’s Royal Highland Agricultural Trust, delivering talks, farm visits and other events.

He said his management style involved collaboration, and he looked forward to working closely with fellow directors, members, show exhibitors and the wider sector “as we embark on a new chapter for the society post-Covid”.

He added: “We are aware there is much to be done to build on the successes while working to meet the challenges of running one of the UK’s largest agricultural shows.

“I am looking forward to meeting stakeholders and listening to their feedback so we can work to make the show even better, and protect and promote the interests of rural Scotland.”