Jumpstart for Jump Station trampoline park in Buckie despite soaring cost of steel

By Simon Warburton
September 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 6, 2022, 12:04 pm
What Jumpstation trampoline park mockup showing trampolines next to each other.
What Jumpstation trampoline park Buckie will look like inside.

Plans for a trampoline park to open next summer on a derelict site in Moray are on track despite the project facing massive materials cost increases.

Developer Braidreef says securing a £200,000 grant from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) was a “significant boost” for the £1.26 million Jump Station Trampoline park in Buckie.

Braidreef needs 70 tons of steel for the leisure facility but the cost of the material has rocketed from £600 a ton two years ago to a staggering £1,600 today.

The new leisure enterprise is earmarked for the town’s Station Park, a site formerly occupied by Grampian Country Foods.

Braidreef had previously worked on the project with Infinity Trampoline Park which has facilities in Inverness and Cardiff, but both parties mutually agreed not to proceed.

Up to 40 jobs are expected to be created during the next four years, all paying at least the real living wage.

The new centre will include an indoor park comprising around 50 interlinked trampolines, a dodgeball court, mezzanine seating and a café.

‘Significant boost’ from HIE

Highlands and Islands Enterprise becoming involved was a significant boost in the current climate especially just after coming through the pandemic,” Braidreef director Graham Cormack told the Press and Journal.

“The biggest issue we have got now is construction materials. They do seem to have stabilised slightly but they are still astronomically high compared to two years ago. Steel is the main one – energy is a huge cost in steel production.

“For the past couple of years we have seen increases in steel – it is very concerning. When we costed this project in 2019 we were looking at £600 a ton for steel, now we are looking at £1,500-£1,600 a ton, that is just for the hot-rolled sections.

“We have got 3,500m of cladding and that has doubled in price. The big ones are steel, cladding and concrete.”

Old pork facility in Buckie.
Former pork facility will be transformed into leisure park<span style="font-size: 16px">.</span>

HIE’s investment will go towards the £725,000 building costs in the first phase of the project.

This includes construction of a new facility which will fill the gap between two existing buildings to create a total floor space of more than 2,600 square metres.

It will create many new jobs”

HIE development manager in Moray, Keira Orme

HIE development manager in Moray, Keira Orme said: “There are many social and economic benefits to this project. It will bring a disused site and buildings back into productive use while transforming the visual appearance of the place.

“It will enhance the visitor offering in Buckie and Moray generally, by creating something that encourages people to come and to stay longer, with potential spin-off benefits for other local businesses. And of course, it will create many new jobs, notably employment options for young people in the area.

“We’re very pleased we have been able to support the development and look forward to continuing to work with the team at Braidreef as they progress the plans.”

Indoor trampolines to be developed by Braidreef in Buckie.
The new centre will include an indoor park comprising around 50 interlinked trampolines.

Mr Cormack added he was “still hopeful” the project would start next summer and that the 40 new positions available would appeal to younger workers as the company looks to develop the site further.

“The Jump Station Trampoline park is the first stage and we have plans to expand the site in the future,” he said adding: “It will be a milestone moment when the steelwork starts going up.

“We have been working hard over the past few years to bring this project to fruition and look forward to delivering this much needed multi-activity venue to the area.”

Mr Cormack said he is hoping to negotiate with local suppliers and secure leverage on price as there are “significant chunks” of work involved with the orders.

