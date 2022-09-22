New national strategy developed to expand Scotland’s beaver population

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New national strategy developed to expand Scotland’s beaver population

By Nancy Nicolson and Rebecca McCurdy
September 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Beavers have been given protected species status but their growth needs to be managed.

A new national strategy has been developed to expand Scotland’s beaver population while minimising any negative effects through management and mitigation.

NatureScot estimates Scotland’s beaver population is already around 954 animals in 254 territories, and the new strategy, which runs until 2045, emphasises the need for ongoing research and improved management as the species expands.

NatureScot’s chief executive, Francesca Osowska said the expansion of the population would take into account the views of local communities.

Read more: Could beavers be moving into Cairngorms? National park board agrees to spearhead introduction

“NatureScot is committed to taking a lead role in implementing this strategy and much work is already under way, including mapping to prioritise suitable catchments, and conversations with a range of individuals and organisations to discuss possible new areas for beavers,” she said.

NFU Scotland will be involved in the advisory group that will take the strategy forward, and union president, Martin Kennedy, is committed to ensuring that damage to productive farmland is minimised.

Wildlife management needs ‘sensitivity’

“On translocation, a robust consultation process must be put in place to ensure that all those individuals and communities potentially impacted by the planned movement of beavers to a new location can give their views,” he said.

“To deliver the translocation policy, NatureScot must have sufficient resources to undertake trapping and deliver mitigation measures in areas where significant and costly damage to farmland is occurring. Funding should not come from within existing agricultural schemes.

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy.

“And, where mitigation and trapping measures fail, dam removal and lethal control must remain an option. We believe in sensitively managing wildlife to benefit and improve our biodiversity in balance with our need to produce food and keep the nation fed.”

Sarah Robinson, director of conservation at the Scottish Wildlife Trust, said: “Biodiversity is declining at a faster rate now than at any time in human history. Beavers provide a nature-based solution to tackling the growing crisis.

“The national strategy sets out how to help beavers become established throughout Scotland’s lochs, burns and rivers, and the many ways that both people and wildlife will benefit from their presence. We need to act urgently to implement this.”

Tags

Conversation

Editor's Picks