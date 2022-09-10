Action group formed to stop plan for beavers release in Glen Affric

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Action group formed to stop plan for beavers release in Glen Affric

By John Ross
September 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Beavers could be released in Glen Affric
Beavers could be released in Glen Affric

An action group has been formed in an attempt to block plans to release beavers into Glen Affric.

Conservation charity Trees for Life is carrying out a consultation on behalf of four private landowners and Forestry and Land Scotland on introducing animals in the area.

If NatureScot approves a licence, up to three pairs of beavers could be relocated to Glen Affric from Tayside before the end of the year.

It would be the first official release of beavers to the north-west Highlands since the species was driven to extinction 400 years ago.

Why are some people opposed?

The releases would be spread out over two to three years around Loch Affric and Loch Beinn a’Mheadhain.

But some local residents are opposed to the move.

Julie Macdonald, who lives near the proposed release site, has set up the action group.

She said: “There are many people in this area who do not want these beavers. We are trying to put a stop to it.

“I have not met one person who will be directly affected who thinks it is a good idea for beavers to be introduced.”

Signs of beaver activity on banks of River Tay in Perth.<br />Photo Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Beavers are a European protected species. As ‘ecosystem engineers’, they are said to benefit nature by creating wetland habitats. This improves habitat structure and diversity and enhances biodiversity.

It is thought the population in Tayside started when animals escaped from captivity or were deliberately released.

Their growth and impact on the environment has been contentious in the area.

Mrs MacDonald said they have caused significant damage to farmland and adjoining properties and fears similar issues in Glen Affric.

“We do not see how it can be a benefit to remove the problem from one river and relocate it somewhere else.”

She adds: “There is a case to be made for beavers in some wetlands, like the Somerset levels, where they can create irrigation channels and help prevent flooding.

“That is not the case on a river like the Tay or the Glass/Beauly River.

Sandy soil is easily eroded

“The banks of the River Glass are of sandy soil and easily eroded and, in a lot of cases, held together by the trees along the banks.

“Beavers will find areas where they can build dams which could cause alteration of the river course. They will damage and cut down trees that hold the bank together. Where there are no suitable places to build lodges, they will burrow into the banks and cause erosion.”

She believes beaver activity is likely to disturb newly-formed salmon spawning pools. She also thinks erosion could cause flooding of farmlands and private property surrounding houses.

“There was an illegal release on the river a couple of years ago and they very quickly damaged a number of trees and started to build structures just below Comar Bridge at Cannich.

A consultation is being carried out into plans to introduce the beavers in Glen Affric

“There are a number of other problems that beavers can cause, including carrying bacteria in their urine.

“Everywhere that they have bred prolifically they have caused a problem.”

What do the authorities say?

Steve Micklewright, chief executive of Trees for Life, said: “While the benefits of beavers in helping to solve the nature and climate crises are well known, we acknowledge local problems may occur.

“This underlines the importance of having a full and proper public consultation before any reintroduction takes place.

“We therefore welcome all feedback as part of our open consultation, which has been extended until Monday October 3.”

A Naturescot spokeswoman added the organisation is “following and aware of a range of views about” the proposal.

She added: “Any proposal will require a licence from NatureScot as the licencing authority.”

The spokeswoman pointed out that consulting with local communities is part of the guidance. She said those involved in this proposal are currently consulting with the local community, stakeholders and organisations.

The spokeswoman added: “We welcome the engagement by the local community in this proposal and we would encourage anyone with a view to take this opportunity to participate in the consultation process.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Parking charges have been suspended in Elgin after the Queen's death.
Parking charges in Elgin dropped after Queen's death but fees remain across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire…
0
Laying flowers at Balmoral. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North and north-east schools expected to close for Queen’s funeral
0
King Charles III. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Where and when are the proclamation ceremonies across the north and north-east?
0
The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay (Prince Charles and Camilla) visit butcher HM Sheridan in Ballater.
Royal warrant holders in north and north-east await decision on future of grants
0
Mairi Gougeon.
SNP asked Aberdeen officials to rule on island cash grants
calamac
CalMac axes penalty charging proposals due to backlash
0
Councillor Ken Gowans was accompanied by chief executive Donna Manson as he laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance at Inverness Cathedral in honour of the Queen.
Flowers laid in Inverness' Garden of remembrance in Queen's honour
0
Jaki's Fish and Chip Shop reopened in Muir of Ord on Friday. Photo: DC Thomson
'No regrets': Highland chip shop reopens after being forced to close following outcry over…
A Jubilee flag laid out among the floral tributes Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Floral tributes laid as people pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace. Photo: PA
King Charles III addresses the nation for first time after death of Queen
0

More from Press and Journal

Mourners have been boarding buses at Balmoral through the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates
Post Thumbnail
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
CR0037 Balmoral pics In pic........ Tributes and flowers outside Balmoral **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 09-09-2022
Queen's Cortege: Public asked not to throw flowers
0
Members of the Royal Family look at the floral tributes outside Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Royal Family embrace each other as they view countless flowers left at Balmoral gates
Parking charges have been suspended in Elgin after the Queen's death.
Parking charges in Elgin dropped after Queen's death but fees remain across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire…
0
Kim's corgi tribute outside the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Kami Thomson, September 9, 2022.
Woman travels two hours to Balmoral with homemade corgi tribute
0