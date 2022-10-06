Free business and environmental training offer for farming families

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Free business and environmental training offer for farming families

By Nancy Nicolson
October 6, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 6, 2022, 5:06 pm
The Prince’s Countryside Fund is offering farming families training.
Farming families in three areas of Scotland have been invited to sign up for free business and environmental training from the Prince’s Countryside Fund (PCF).

Livestock farmers and crofters in the selected areas can apply to take part in a programme which offers free business skills training to family farmers.

It is open to dairy and livestock family farm businesses and crofters in Stranraer, Ullapool and Caithness.

Since 2016, the Farm Resilience Programme has supported more than 1,200 farming families to improve their business performance and make real changes on-farm.

A recent independent evaluation of the programme found it delivers significant economic, social, and environmental benefits for farmers, with 58% of farmers reporting increased profitability and 73% improving their business skills.

Programme increases ‘confidence of farming families in their decision-making’

Keith Halstead, executive director of the PCF, said it was delighted to be working in partnership with RSABI on delivering the Farm Resilience Programme in Scotland in 2022-23.

She said: “This is a tried and tested practical programme involving a series of workshops during autumn, winter and early spring.

“The workshops cover areas such as benchmarking and improving on-farm efficiencies to reduce cost, as well as planning for the future and business planning.

“The programme has been shown to increase the confidence of farming families in their decision-making, which enables their farm enterprises to become more adaptable and helps build their resilience to change.

“We are very much looking forward to the meetings getting under way and we also plan to have an additional summer workshop, which will be on a topic chosen by the farming and crofting families involved.”

The work will be co-ordinated in Scotland by rural charity RSABI.

For more information, visit www.princescountrysidefund.org.uk/farmresilience

