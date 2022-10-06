Joe Harper: Aberdeen’s Jim Goodwin handed huge ban for pointing out blatant Easter Road injustice – as SFA inconsistency strikes again

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The SFA’s decision to ban Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin for eight games over his Ryan Porteous rant is totally ridiculous.

I was dumbstruck when I heard Goodwin had been handed a huge eight-game ban – with six games to be served immediately and two suspended – over his comments about the Hibs defender, who he accused of “blatant cheating” to get Liam Scales sent off and earn his side a penalty in the Dons’ 3-1 loss at Easter Road last month.

The ban shows the authorities deem it right to punish a manager for stating publicly what everyone who watched the highlights of the game on Sportscene knows – the Reds were the victims of an injustice.

It is also just the latest example of the lack of consistency which plagues punishments meted out in football, on and off the field.

Replays showed clear as day Dons centre-back Scales didn’t have his hands on Porteous as the players went to ground in the first half at Easter Road, while the Hibees man had his arm round Scales’ neck.

After pulling Scales to the ground, Porteous protested he was the one who had been fouled, and referee David Dickinson showed Scales a second yellow, awarded the penalty and allowed Hibs to draw level at 1-1.

Those at the SFA who are dealing with disciplinary issues will have seen the footage, and can surely see Goodwin has a point, yet they’ve hammered him anyway. For speaking the truth about an incident which would’ve likely seen Porteous punished if video assistant referee (VAR) technology was in place.

On the consistency front, Goodwin’s words about Porteous were almost identical to what Hearts boss Robbie Neilson said about then-Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson last season. Neilson even used the same “blatant cheating” phrase – but wasn’t punished.

Yet Goodwin has been handed an eight-game ban.

Why the total difference in approach? No wonder clubs, managers and players sometimes think there’s an agenda against them – because there’s no consistency on anything when it comes to football’s disciplinary matters, from fouls to incidents like this.

The lack of consistency is used as a stick to beat football authorities, including the SFA, all the time, but they never learn their lesson.

With modern technology, Goodwin’s ban won’t be the blow it once would’ve been over the weeks ahead, but it’s still a blow. I just hope it doesn’t have an adverse affect on Aberdeen’s performances.

Bojan Miovski is a man on a golden boot mission

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski can finish the season as the top scorer in the Scottish Premiership.

I was delighted when summer signing Miovski laid down the gauntlet by saying he was out to top the scoring charts.

That is the self belief and ambition a striker needs.

And you know what – I think Miovski can do it.

He is a natural goalscorer and will bury chances if he gets them.

The Aberdeen team built by manager Jim Goodwin in the summer is attack-minded and has creative, fast players.

This Dons team will set up chances for Miovski and he will take them.

The North Macedonian international has already scored eight goals in 10 games.

I expect him to smash the 20-goal mark this season and Miovski is more than capable of finishing the Premiership’s top scorer.

Miovski is clearly a man on a mission and is focused on being the Scottish top-flight’s leading forward.

That confidence is what I want to see in strikers.

As it stands, Miovski is level on seven Premiership goals with Celtic’s Japanese international Kyogo Furuhashi, a £4.6 million signing.

Rangers’ £1.8m signing Antonio Colak tops the scoring table on eight goals.

After netting a double in the 4-1 defeat of Kilmarnock at the weekend, Miovski further underlined his self-belief.

He said every time a rival for the Premiership’s top scorer hits the back of the net, it only fires him up more to beat them.

Miovski has made an immediate impact at Pittodrie and the signs are the goals will continue to come.

Let’s not forget his form is keeping Luis “Duk” Lopes out of the starting line-up.

Duk scored in three straight games but was still dropped to the bench against Killie.

The former Benfica striker has only started one game for the Reds – against Hibs – and netted within four minutes in that.

Having two in-form goalscorers is a great situation for manager Goodwin.

He also has Christian Ramirez, who scored 15 goals last season, to call upon if needed, and Marley Watkins.

Aberdeen also have players in midfield and out wide who can score.

If Miovski keeps scoring and his team-mates pitch in with goals, the Reds should finish in the top three.

There is a buzz of excitement building around this Aberdeen side which was shown by a crowd of more than 16,000 at Pittodrie for the Kilmarnock game.

The Dons delivered with an emphatic win and by delivering entertaining, attacking football.

It is vital they maintain that positive momentum in Saturday’s New Firm derby clash against Dundee United at Tannadice.

Dundee United are struggling at the foot of the table and have leaked 22 goals in eight Premiership games so far this season.

However, the Dons cannot afford to underestimate their threat.

Aberdeen must go into this clash with the right attitude, fully focused on getting a win and ready for anything which comes their way.

This rebuilt Dons team are becoming strong, but they can take absolutely nothing for granted.

Aberdeen must be on it from the start in an unusual 6pm kick-off, where there will be a fantastic atmosphere.

Thousands of Dons fans are travelling down to Dundee in the hope the Reds can build on that impressive defeat of Kilmarnock.

It is important the Red Army travel back up the A90 happy.

Delighted for former Don Ramsay

It was great to see former Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay named in the Liverpool squad for the first time this week.

Ramsay’s breakthrough at the Anfield club was delayed by injury following his big money transfer from Pittodrie.

Great experience being in the squad for the first time, excited for more! @LFC 💫 pic.twitter.com/DGXR0bTyxz — Calvin Ramsay (@CalvinRamsay) October 5, 2022

The 19-year-old was an unused substitute in Liverpool’s 2-0 Champions League defeat of Rangers at Anfield.

It surely won’t be long before Ramsay makes his Liverpool debut. The future is very bright for the talented teen.