RNAS show: A royal seal of approval for Danny

By Katrina Macarthur
March 2, 2023, 1:33 pm Updated: March 2, 2023, 3:47 pm
Robert Auchnie from Aberchirder pictured with Princess Anne and the overall horse winner from Mrs Alex Middler. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Robert Auchnie from Aberchirder pictured with Princess Anne and the overall horse winner from Mrs Alex Middler. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

A strong entry of horses and ponies at the Royal Northern Spring Show saw a Connemara stallion claim the supreme overall horse title.

Inverin Danny, from Mrs Alex Middler, Coldwells, won the mountain and moorland championship, before being tapped out the overall winner by judge, Mrs Jane McInnes from Maryculter.

The 14-year-old stallion was on his first outing with Alex, having been bred in Northern Ireland and purchased last November.

He is by Cashelbay Prince, out of Inverin Lady, and was shown by Robert Auchnie from Aberchirder.

It was a good day for Sarah-Jane Forbes from Ballindalloch, when she scooped four awards including Highland pony champion and reserve overall with McGregor of Millfield.

Her four-year-old gelding was purchased from breeders William and Jennifer Allan, as a two-year-old in 2020.

He stood supreme champion at the Grampian Foal Show and is by Glenmuir Lochaber.

The best horse bred by an exhibitor went to George Skinner’s three-year-old Clydesdale named Strathorn Ally.

