Home News Highlands & Islands

More manoeuvrable and agile lifeboat to be stationed at Oban

By Louise Glen
March 2, 2023, 1:35 pm Updated: March 2, 2023, 4:07 pm
The Oban RNLI lifeboat. Image: RNLI.
The Oban RNLI lifeboat. Image: RNLI.

A new Shannon class RNLI all-weather lifeboat is to come on station at Oban later this year.

After a handover period where two lifeboats will be in operation, The Campbell-Watson will replace the current Trent class Mora Edith MacDonald, which has served the maritime, coastal and island communities from Oban since the summer of 1997.

The Shannon class of all-weather lifeboat is the most modern in the RNLI fleet. Although its maximum speed of 25 knots and a range of 250 nautical miles are similar to the Trent class, Oban’s full time Coxswain Ally Cerexhe says the Shannons are a class apart in terms of handling.

He said: “Unlike the rest of the fleet, the Shannon is propelled by water jets instead of traditional propellers making them more manoeuvrable and agile, giving us the capability of operating safely closer to the shore than we can at the moment.”

“Across our volunteer crew we have a number of different specialisms with teams of coxswains, helms, navigators, and mechanics, all of whom will need to undergo training and familiarisation with the new vessel.

Two babies born on board

“As a result, we imagine that there will be quite a long time when the people of Oban will see two lifeboats moored at the South Pier as we train on one and respond to call-outs on the other.”

The Campbell-Watson will be the 50th Shannon to go into service and have the hull marking 13-50.

The RNLI in Oban are all set to receive a new boat. Image: RNLI Oban Lifeboat Station/ Facebook.

Sam Jones, an RNLI volunteer at neighbouring Tobermory lifeboat station, wrote on the Oban RNLI Facebook page saying: “Brilliant class of lifeboat and all conceived, designed and built in-house by the RNLI.

“It only seems like yesterday that the trial Shannon was up here. Not only is the Shannon highly manoeuvrable but surprisingly spacious.

“Best of all, this has to be an excuse for a party.”

Oban’s volunteer crew cover 500 miles of coastline, including 100 islands and 17 sea lochs.

The Mora Edith MacDonald has so far covered some 25,800 nautical miles on 1,447 shouts, including 296 medical evacuations from Mull – with two babies born on board to Mull mothers at sea between Craignure and Oban.










