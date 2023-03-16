Tain farmer appointed vice-president of Beef Shorthorn Society

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross-shire breeder John Scott from Tain has been appointed vice-president of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society.

Mr Scott, who farms at Fearn Farm, has bred Beef Shorthorns for more than 25 years and will support the newly appointed president Tim Riley of the Stoneyroyd herd in West Yorkshire.

An early developer of on-farm sales for both sheep and cattle breeding stock, Mr Scott uses all facets of modern technology and communications to promote his business.

“Without a doubt we have a breed which can answer many of the questions suckler herd owners are now asking,” said Mr Scott.

“Whether that be around sustainability, maternal ability, meat quality or forage conversion, Shorthorns have the answers.

“It is a great privilege to take on the role of vice-president and I am excited to be supporting Tim over the next 12 months as he leads the society.”

Mr Riley has had a 15-year association with the breed and the society, and runs a beef and sheep hill farm in the Calder Valley.

He also brings wider experience in agricultural, food and environmental policy and governance, and is on the board of the Food Standards Agency and of DEFRA’s Veterinary Medicines Directorate.

“My own experience in switching to the Beef Shorthorn has demonstrated what the breed can offer and I am excited to continue helping breeders capitalise on the huge potential offered by the breed as low input replacement cows and as quality beef for the consumer,” said Mr Riley.

“Beef Shorthorns have the genetics for adaptability to different climates, landscapes, and systems. This has become even more important with economic and climate challenges and with agricultural policy favouring sustainable and regenerative farming.”

Both Tim and John look forward to meeting society members at events and aim to maximise the appeal of Beef Shorthorns as the breed moves forward in to its next 200 years, having celebrated its bicentenary in 2022.