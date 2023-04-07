Milk price cuts: Farmers to face challenges as dairy giants drop prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Milk price cuts: Farmers to face challenges as dairy giants drop prices

Three major dairy giants have announced significant price drops to their milk prices.

By Katrina Macarthur
Arla, Muller and First Milk have all cut their milk prices.
Arla, Muller and First Milk have all cut their milk prices.

Dairy farmers are taking another blow as three of the UK’s major milk buyers have announced further price drops.

Arla has taken the biggest plunge and will drop significantly from April 1 as the co-operative has announced a 5.30p per litre decrease.

Its farmgate milk price will fall to 39.64p per litre for a standard manufacturing litre, while organic producers will receive 44.42p per litre.

The co-op, which is supplied by 3,000 UK farmers, said that the severity of the cost-of-living crisis and volatile economic environment was continuing to negatively impact consumer demand for milk.

Milk price cuts as global volumes increase

Arla Foods director, Arthur Fearnall, said commodity prices continued to decline significantly especially as global milk volumes increase overall.

He said the outlook is moving towards stabilisation as commodity markets get closer to balance.

Paul Savage, agricultural director for Arla UK, added that milk supply in the UK had continued to grow in the last month, with milk supplies up 3.2% compared with March 2022.

“We recognise that some of our farm owners continue to face increasing input costs on farm and as a farmer-owned cooperative we are doing all we can to continue to support our farmer owners,” said Mr Savage.

The cost-of-living crisis and volatile economic environment is continuing to negatively impact consumer demand for milk.

First Milk customers have also received a drop, with the company reducing its milk price for May by 3.49op per litre.

The dairy giant, which also received B Corp status this week, announced that from May 1, it will pay 39.29p per litre on a manufacturing standard litre, including the member premium.

‘Very conscious of the challenges facing dairy farming businesses’

Robert Craig, farmer director and vice-chairman, said: “We are very conscious of the challenges facing dairy farming businesses arising from the speed and scale with which milk prices have reduced across the market.

“Whilst current market circumstances are unwelcome, as always, we will continue to work to maximise our members’ milk price in the months ahead.”

Meanwhile, Muller has announced a 2.5p per litre milk price fall for May to fall at 40p per litre.

Richard Collins, head of agriculture at Müller Milk and Ingredients, said the change comes during continuing market pressures: “Millions of people buy our dairy products every day and we remain committed to paying a competitive milk price and ensuring security of supply.”

According to the Agricultural and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), the GB milk production is forecast to reach 12.44 billion litres for the 2022/2023 season, up 0.7% on the previous season.

On a calendar year basis, GB production is expected to total 12.43 billion litres.

This is a 0.3% improvement on 2022, equivalent to an additional 39 million litres.

