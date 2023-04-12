Meet Scott Walker: New chief at Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott Walker has been named the new executive manager of the Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers (SAMW).

The former chief executive of NFU Scotland (NFUS) will take on the role as of April 24 which was previously held by Martin Morgan who passed away in January this year.

Ian Bentley, SAMW president, said: “Scott joins a long list of excellent executive managers who have served SAMW over the years with Martin’s five years with the association marking a strong period of leadership for Scotland’s red meat industry.

“Having a person in Scott of such experience to now lead us forward is a boost for our members, especially following the untimely ending of Martin’s time with us. We look forward to working with our new executive manager as we seek together to keep driving our industry forward.”

Scott Walker: ‘Advocacy has been a major part of my career’

Mr Walker spent the last 11 years as chief executive of NFUS and has a deep knowledge of Scottish food and farming, and a thorough understanding of the red meat sector’s many challenges and opportunities.

“Advocacy on behalf of the industry has been a major part of my career over the last decade and I look forward to fulfilling a similar role on behalf of the red meat sector,” said Mr Walker.

“I’m well used to working with politicians and officials in Scotland, Westminster and on the international scene, and will be seeking to do the same for SAMW, on behalf of what is a hugely important industry for Scotland’s economy.

“We should all be proud of the quality of red meat produced in Scotland for sale both domestically and across many export markets. There is a strong story to be told and much progress to be made in the months and years ahead.”

Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers employ over 3,000 people

SAMW member businesses account for almost 100% of the Scottish red meat processing industry, commanding a combined annual turnover in excess of £1 billion and employing over 3,000 people.

The association represents red meat industry views and the interests of its members to government and food business leaders in Edinburgh and London, securing an effective voice for members on all major issues.