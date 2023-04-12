Business Watch: Defender heads to work as Well-Safe mobilises 100% of assets The Well-Safe Defender will carry out work in the North Sea. By Hamish Penman April 12 2023, 9.29am Share Watch: Defender heads to work as Well-Safe mobilises 100% of assets Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/5606647/watch-defender-heads-to-work-as-well-safe-mobilises-100-of-assets/ Copy Link The Well-Safe Defender in the North Sea. Image: Well-Safe [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]