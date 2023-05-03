Farming Prospects on the horizon for UK lamb and dairy Latest analysis by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) By Katrina Macarthur May 3 2023, 8.37am Share Prospects on the horizon for UK lamb and dairy Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/farming/5681344/prospects-on-the-horizon-for-uk-lamb-and-dairy/ Copy Link The MENA is an increasing importer of UK lamb. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]