RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons scrambled to monitor Russian spy plane

RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons have been scrambled to intercept a Russian spy plane patrol flying near UK airspace.

The jets were alerted after the potential intruder was tracked approaching from the north-east.

Nato allies had earlier monitored the Russian TU-142 maritime patrol over the Norwegian Sea and the North Atlantic.

RAF Lossiemouth crews were then scrambled with Norwegian allies to track the plane, which although flew near the UK’s territory, remained in international airspace.

One RAF Lossiemouth pilot, who was involved in the QRA (quick reaction alert) operation yesterday, said: “The scramble demonstrated the close working relationships we have with our Nato colleagues.

“After scrambling to intercept the Russian aircraft, we were in close contact with RAF battlespace managers, who directed us towards the aircraft and relayed orders throughout, ensuring we could confirm where they were and what they were doing at all times.”

What is a QRA scramble at RAF Lossiemouth?

RAF Lossiemouth has Typhoons ready to be scrambled 24/7 to respond to potential threats and unidentified aircraft.

Crews and aircraft constantly stand ready at the Moray to be in the sky in a matter of minutes.

The north-east base maintains a constant watch over the north of the UK while other RAF personnel at Coningsby in Lincolnshire do the same for the south.

The Typhoon crews at RAF Lossiemouth are scrambled as the UK’s first line of defence.

Throughout 2021 the jets were called into action 10 times to respond to potential threats, with four being in response to Russians.

Other reasons for scrambles can be to check on aircraft that are either not transmitting an identification signal or not communicating with air traffic controllers, which can pose a danger to other planes in the area.

One of RAF Lossiemouth’s primary roles is to monitor the skies and the seas for Russian activity with P-8 Poseidon spy planes also responsible for tracking submarines.

