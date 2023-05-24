Farmer friendly grants required says union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Farmer friendly grants required says union

NFUS has reiterated its concerns over the award of planting grants to establish trees on productive farmland.

By Katrina Macarthur
NFUS vice-president Andrew Connon said members remain ''deeply concerned''
NFUS vice-president Andrew Connon said members remain ''deeply concerned''

NFU vice-president Andrew Connon has said that future grant support for forestry must become more farmer-friendly as members remain ”deeply concerned” about the volume of productive land being planted.

Following a six-week survey of members, the union has also used its response to the Scottish government’s consultation on the Forestry Grant scheme to reiterate its concerns over the award of planting grants to establish trees on productive farmland.

Mr Connon also called on the government to cut out red tape and support the establishment of smaller areas of trees and hedges that can integrate into farms and crofts.

“We have hugely ambitious targets for tree planting in Scotland and farmers and crofters have a huge role to play in that. However, forestry targets must recognise that we need to have the right tree in the right place,” he said.

“Members remain deeply concerned about the volume of productive land in Scotland that is being taken out of agricultural production for trees. This loss of productive land is regularly supported by the existing forestry grant scheme.”

“There were comments that large swathes of productive farmland are being bought by private investors looking to offset carbon emissions in their own industries. There are fears that this is not being done with food production, climate or nature in mind, but a way to satisfy individual business interests at the expense of rural Scotland. We feel that ‘greenwashing’ remains a huge concern for our members.”

He said that on future budgets for planting, the majority of members believe food production should be the priority for the agriculture budget.

“Forestry and woodland funding should not dilute this and come from a separate funding stream,” he added.

“Of those respondents who have had experience of applying for forestry grants, the vast majority found the current process complicated, expensive, time-consuming and ineffective.

“A lack of support from Scottish Forestry advisors saw many having to employ consultants to complete applications.  That has been prohibitive and must change if we are to encourage small-scale planting.

“We need an easier application process, less red tape and support for smaller areas of woodland, shelter belts and hedgerows that we can integrate into existing agricultural activities.

“We will continue to engage with Scottish Forestry on the development of the grant scheme to ensure it’s workable for farmers and crofters.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks