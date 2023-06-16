Versatile livestock farm in Scottish Borders hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Versatile livestock farm in Scottish Borders hits the market

Hawksnest Farm is being sold by Galbraith.

By Katrina Macarthur
Aikengall, scene of stewardship schemes for the natural environment, will host NSA Scotsheep 2024.
Aikengall, scene of stewardship schemes for the natural environment, will host NSA Scotsheep 2024.

A mixed livestock farm in the Scottish Borders is now on the market through Galbraith as a whole lot for offers over £1,220,000 or as two individual lots.

Hawksnest Farm near Galashiels is home to around 195 acres of grazing land, an attractive three-bedroom cottage and an extensive range of modern and traditional farm buildings.

It is also available as two lots with Lot 1 being the Balintore Cottage, farm buildings and land extending to approximately 13.12 ha (32.42 acres) for offers over £495,000 and Lot 2 – the buildings and land extending to approximately 67.03 ha (165.63 acres) for offers over £725,000.

Duncan Barrie of Galbraith who is handing the sale said the unit is a well-maintained and very adaptable farm in a lovely setting, surrounded by the rolling countryside.

“The farm is equipped with a productive block of pasture land which is all in good heart and situated within a ring fence,” he said,

“There is an attractive three-bedroom cottage as well as an excellent range of farm traditional buildings and modern cattle sheds which could be put to a variety of uses.”

Balintore Cottage is situated in a private and secluded position with views over the surrounding countryside.

The cottage includes three bedrooms, sitting room, kitchen and utility room. It has its own garden, with a lawn, vegetable patch and small orchard.

The farm buildings at Hawksnest include a range of traditional farm buildings split into a former byre, granary and stores, with a number of more modern storage and cattle sheds which may present alternative uses subject to obtaining necessary planning consents.

The farmland lies in a single block and has been classified by the James Hutton Institute as Grade 4.2, with a small area of Grade 5.1.

All of the ground is currently down to pasture and used for a mix of grazing and fodder production.

Hawksnest Farm enjoys a central position in the Scottish Borders, about 6 miles from Lauder and 7.5 miles from Galashiels while Edinburgh is about 30 miles.

The nearby towns of Lauder, Earlston and Galashiels all provide an excellent range of business services and recreational facilities, whilst Edinburgh is highly accessible either by road via the A68 or A7, or via rail from the railway station at Stow (3.5 miles).

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

The event is taking place at the James Hutton Institute’s Balruddery Farm.
Pioneering arable event coming to Dundee
Slovenian striker Ester Sokler. Image: NK Radomlje.
Slovenian striker Ester Sokler set for Aberdeen medical this weekend
15Jun13. Dufftown, Moray. Keith and Dufftown Railway hold a 1940's weekend. Pictured from left, Ros Rhodes Station Master from Forgue, Bob Balmer, train driver from Kinloss, Nigel Bodiam, 'soldier' from Dufftown and tea-ladies Lynne Millar from Hopeman and Penny Balmer from Kinloss. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .15/06/13
1940s weekend: Journey to the past with the glorious Keith and Dufftown Railway
Fire engine in middle of Loriston Way in Cove with crews standing in the street.
Man taken to hospital after early morning bedroom fire in Cove
Elgin City manager Ross Draper with midfielder Russell Dingwall, who has signed a new three-year contract. Image: Elgin City FC
Delight for Elgin City as midfield ace Russell Dingwall signs new three-year contract
Five young people pose with their drinks at the Midsummer Beer Happening.
GALLERY: Packed crowds in Stonehaven for first night of Midsummer Beer Happening
Nigg oil terminal.
End of an era at decades-old Nigg oil terminal
Post Thumbnail
McLaren’s Artura storms the hybrid scene
Brian Irvine celebrates following Aberdeen's vital win over Dundee United in 1995. Image: SNS
Brian Irvine says Ross County can draw inspiration from Aberdeen's bounce after great escape…
Kev, centre, says thank you to his four nurse saviours - from left, Zoe Meldrum, Menna Forgrieve, Donna Duncan and Megan McLeod. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Miracle on the A93: Cardiac arrest cyclist saved by FOUR passing nurses