Versatile livestock farm in Scottish Borders hits the market

A mixed livestock farm in the Scottish Borders is now on the market through Galbraith as a whole lot for offers over £1,220,000 or as two individual lots.

Hawksnest Farm near Galashiels is home to around 195 acres of grazing land, an attractive three-bedroom cottage and an extensive range of modern and traditional farm buildings.

It is also available as two lots with Lot 1 being the Balintore Cottage, farm buildings and land extending to approximately 13.12 ha (32.42 acres) for offers over £495,000 and Lot 2 – the buildings and land extending to approximately 67.03 ha (165.63 acres) for offers over £725,000.

Duncan Barrie of Galbraith who is handing the sale said the unit is a well-maintained and very adaptable farm in a lovely setting, surrounded by the rolling countryside.

“The farm is equipped with a productive block of pasture land which is all in good heart and situated within a ring fence,” he said,

“There is an attractive three-bedroom cottage as well as an excellent range of farm traditional buildings and modern cattle sheds which could be put to a variety of uses.”

Balintore Cottage is situated in a private and secluded position with views over the surrounding countryside.

The cottage includes three bedrooms, sitting room, kitchen and utility room. It has its own garden, with a lawn, vegetable patch and small orchard.

The farm buildings at Hawksnest include a range of traditional farm buildings split into a former byre, granary and stores, with a number of more modern storage and cattle sheds which may present alternative uses subject to obtaining necessary planning consents.

The farmland lies in a single block and has been classified by the James Hutton Institute as Grade 4.2, with a small area of Grade 5.1.

All of the ground is currently down to pasture and used for a mix of grazing and fodder production.

Hawksnest Farm enjoys a central position in the Scottish Borders, about 6 miles from Lauder and 7.5 miles from Galashiels while Edinburgh is about 30 miles.

The nearby towns of Lauder, Earlston and Galashiels all provide an excellent range of business services and recreational facilities, whilst Edinburgh is highly accessible either by road via the A68 or A7, or via rail from the railway station at Stow (3.5 miles).