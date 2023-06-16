Slovenian striker Ester Sokler set for Aberdeen medical this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Slovenian striker Ester Sokler is set to undergo his medical with Aberdeen this weekend ahead of completing a transfer to Pittodrie.

The 24-year-old is set to become Aberdeen boss Barry Robson’s third signing of a summer transfer window rebuild.

The Dons have agreed a six-figure fee with NK Radomlje for Sokler, who has a year left on his contract.

Sokler has also agreed personal terms and is set to jet into Scotland on Saturday to undergo a medical.

Striker Sokler netted nine goals with three assists in the final 12 games of the PrvaLiga to finish the campaign with a bang for NK Radomlje.

Aberdeen this week signed Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

It was a transfer coup for the Dons as Clarkson, 21, was being tracked by a host of English Championship clubs and League One Reading.

Clarkson had a year left on his contract with Liverpool.

Aberdeen have also signed former Livingston right-back Nicky Devlin on a two-year deal.

Devlin was a free agent as his contract with Livingston had expired.

Following the confirmation of Clarkson’s signing, Aberdeen Chief Executive Alan Burrows said the club hoped to announce more signings “soon”.

Aberdeen are set to deliver with the capture of Sokler.