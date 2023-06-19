RHS preview: Haddo prepares for the Texel ring

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Since the Knox family began breeding Texels in 1990, their Haddo flock in Aberdeenshire has gone on to produce multiple championships and five-figure prices in the sale ring at premier events throughout the country.

Brothers Graeme and Andrew, together with parents Willie and Joan, Graeme’s wife Linsey, and their sons Archie, Alfie and Logan, farm Mid Haddo and South Haddo near Fyvie, Turriff.

The farming enterprise comprises 70 pedigree Texel ewes, 250 cross-bred ewes which includes recipients for carrying embryos and 100 suckler cows.

The family also grows 380 acres of spring barley for malting and 50 acres of winter barley for feeding.

Progeny from the suckler herd is finished on farm, while lambs are finished off grass and sold through the ring at Thainstone and Huntly, along with cull ewes.

“Our first pedigree Texels were bought at Lanark in 1990 when we sourced ewe lambs from some of the top flocks,” said Graeme.

“We then went on to buy gimmers the following few years and purchased our first stock tup – the 9,000gns Baltier Winston – in a half share with Mairs, Kinnermit. He bred us some really good females.

“Texels are renowned for carcase quality and character, and are really easy to work with.”

It was a share in the 50,000gns Craighead Hercules which really paved the way for the family after buying him with other breeders from a video sale during the foot and mouth outbreak in 2001.

His first crop of seven tup lambs sold at Lanark in 2002 averaged over £11,000 and saw a top price of 32,000gns paid for Haddo Enquirer.

The following year at Lanark saw another Hercules son sell for 22,000gns and that same day the family paid a share in the 122,000gns Tophill Joe, producing another son at 30,000gns.

To date, their best price has been 50,000gns for Haddo Ringleader sold in 2010 to Proctors.

Showing has been a big part of the Texel journey for the Knox team and next week will see them head down to the Royal Highland Show with seven sheep which includes an aged ewe which was first at the national show at Carlisle in 2021 and champion at Keith.

They have been showing consistently at Ingliston since 1998, apart from the years affected by foot and mouth, and Covid-19.

In 2006, they stood reserve champion with a Hercules ewe and in 2018, lifted the overall championship with a tup lamb that went on to stand champion at Lanark and sell for 40,000gns to John Elliot, Kelso.

As well as previous reserve female and reserve male tickets, Haddo produced two red tickets at the Highland last year.

“Showing is a great shop window for us and very enjoyable, particularly at the Highland as you’re up against the top breeders in the country,” said Graeme.

This year’s crop of lambs are by Allanfauld Flaming Star, and Knockem Ferocious, bought with Milnbank and Corskie.

Only the odd female is bought in but they have been recently flushing a 3,000gns Cowal purchase and a 9,000gns Proctors buy.

The Cowal gimmer produced a grandson sold privately to Robert Cockburn, Knap, and one of the lambs from the Proctors female stood first at the Highland.

“The pedigree Texels bring us great enjoyment and satisfaction but it’s important to remember the breed’s commercial ability too,” said Graeme.

“They are still number one in the market, producing lambs finished easily off grass with tremendous carcases. The cull ewes are worth a premium at the end of the day too.”

After the Highland is by with, the show preparation will continue at Haddo for New Deer and Turriff.