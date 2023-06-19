RHS preview: Haddo prepares for the Texel ring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RHS preview: Haddo prepares for the Texel ring

The Knox family are heading to the Royal Highland Show with Texels.

By Katrina Macarthur
Graeme and Andrew Knox of the Haddo flock. Image: Baxter/DC Thomson
Graeme and Andrew Knox of the Haddo flock. Image: Baxter/DC Thomson

Since the Knox family began breeding Texels in 1990, their Haddo flock in Aberdeenshire has gone on to produce multiple championships and five-figure prices in the sale ring at premier events throughout the country.

Brothers Graeme and Andrew, together with parents Willie and Joan, Graeme’s wife Linsey, and their sons Archie, Alfie and Logan, farm Mid Haddo and South Haddo near Fyvie, Turriff.

The farming enterprise comprises 70 pedigree Texel ewes, 250 cross-bred ewes which includes recipients for carrying embryos and 100 suckler cows.

The family also grows 380 acres of spring barley for malting and 50 acres of winter barley for feeding.

Progeny from the suckler herd is finished on farm, while lambs are finished off grass and sold through the ring at Thainstone and Huntly, along with cull ewes.

Texels heading to the Royal Highland Show. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“Our first pedigree Texels were bought at Lanark in 1990 when we sourced ewe lambs from some of the top flocks,” said Graeme.

“We then went on to buy gimmers the following few years and purchased our first stock tup – the 9,000gns Baltier Winston – in a half share with Mairs, Kinnermit. He bred us some really good females.

“Texels are renowned for carcase quality and character, and are really easy to work with.”

It was a share in the 50,000gns Craighead Hercules which really paved the way for the family after buying him with other breeders from a video sale during the foot and mouth outbreak in 2001.

His first crop of seven tup lambs sold at Lanark in 2002 averaged over £11,000 and saw a top price of 32,000gns paid for Haddo Enquirer.

The following year at Lanark saw another Hercules son sell for 22,000gns and that same day the family paid a share in the 122,000gns Tophill Joe, producing another son at 30,000gns.

To date, their best price has been 50,000gns for Haddo Ringleader sold in 2010 to Proctors.

The Haddo flock is renowned for producing show winners and sale leaders. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 

Showing has been a big part of the Texel journey for the Knox team and next week will see them head down to the Royal Highland Show with seven sheep which includes an aged ewe which was first at the national show at Carlisle in 2021 and champion at Keith.

They have been showing consistently at Ingliston since 1998, apart from the years affected by foot and mouth, and Covid-19.

In 2006, they stood reserve champion with a Hercules ewe and in 2018, lifted the overall championship with a tup lamb that went on to stand champion at Lanark and sell for 40,000gns to John Elliot, Kelso.

As well as previous reserve female and reserve male tickets, Haddo produced two red tickets at the Highland last year.

“Showing is a great shop window for us and very enjoyable, particularly at the Highland as you’re up against the top breeders in the country,” said Graeme.

This year’s crop of lambs are by Allanfauld Flaming Star, and Knockem Ferocious, bought with Milnbank and Corskie.

Only the odd female is bought in but they have been recently flushing a 3,000gns Cowal purchase and a 9,000gns Proctors buy.

The Cowal gimmer produced a grandson sold privately to Robert Cockburn, Knap, and one of the lambs from the Proctors female stood first at the Highland.

“The pedigree Texels bring us great enjoyment and satisfaction but it’s important to remember the breed’s commercial ability too,” said Graeme.

“They are still number one in the market, producing lambs finished easily off grass with tremendous carcases. The cull ewes are worth a premium at the end of the day too.”

After the Highland is by with, the show preparation will continue at Haddo for New Deer and Turriff.

