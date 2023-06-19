RHS preview: Former BLCS chairman set to judge Limousins

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former British Limousin Cattle Society chairman Michael Cursiter is set to judge the Limousin classes at next week’s Royal Highland Show.

Based at Laga Farm in Evie on Orkney, Michael was chairman of the society for three years from 2017 to 2020.

The family has two separate businesses which they run alongside one another, with Michael, and his brother Martin, running a 75-cow commercial suckler herd and 750 pedigree Lleyns.

Together with wife Ruth and son Sean, they run a dozen pedigree Limousins, the same number of pedigree Beef Shorthorns and 850 breeding ewes.

Around 1,700 acres of land is farmed between owned and rented ground, with Michael, Ruth and Sean farming additional land including 800 acres of rough hill ground on Hoy.

The Lagas Limousin herd was established in 1994 with the purchase of two Newhouse heifers, plus a further two bought privately from the late Doug Edgar.

In the commercial suckler herd, the Cursiters have maintained a criss-cross breeding policy between the Limousin and Beef Shorthorn.

“The two breeds work well together because one has something that the other breed doesn’t,” he said.

“Limousins bring the carcase quality and the Beef Shorthorns introduce the milk and docile temperament.”

Michael has judged Limousins at a number of leading events including the Great Yorkshire Show, Perth Bull Sales and the bull sales at Carlisle.

He has also judged the Lleyns at the Royal Welsh Show.

Upon his judging stint at next week’s event, Michael said he is expecting to judge good quality animals from breeders from the UK.

“The Highland Show is the pinnacle event in Scottish agriculture so it’s a privilege to be asked to judge a breed,” he said.

“I’ll be looking for a well put together and easy fleshed animal with character and it must be correct.”

He added that he hopes the breed will have a good turnout as he commented on the high costs of showing animals.

“It’s become very expensive to show at agricultural shows which has resulted in less exhibitors and that’s concerning as showing is a great shop window to promote breeders and the industry.”

Colin Davidson from Skaill Farm in Sandwick, Orkney, also features in this year’s judges line-up and will head up the beef native breeds inter-breed team championship.